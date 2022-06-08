AI In Remote Patient Monitoring Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of AI In Remote Patient Monitoring in Global, including the following market information:
Global AI In Remote Patient Monitoring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global AI In Remote Patient Monitoring market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Whole Exome Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of AI In Remote Patient Monitoring include Atomwise, International Business Machines, Berg, Zebra Medical Vision, Modernizing Medicine, Caption Health, Sense.ly, AiCure and Medasense Biometrics and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the AI In Remote Patient Monitoring companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global AI In Remote Patient Monitoring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global AI In Remote Patient Monitoring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Whole Exome
Whole Genome
Vital Monitors
Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing
Global AI In Remote Patient Monitoring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global AI In Remote Patient Monitoring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cancer
Heart Disorders
Diabetes
Sleep Apnea
Respiratory Problems
Global AI In Remote Patient Monitoring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global AI In Remote Patient Monitoring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies AI In Remote Patient Monitoring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies AI In Remote Patient Monitoring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Atomwise
International Business Machines
Berg
Zebra Medical Vision
Modernizing Medicine
Caption Health
Sense.ly
AiCure
Medasense Biometrics
Nuance Communications
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 AI In Remote Patient Monitoring Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global AI In Remote Patient Monitoring Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global AI In Remote Patient Monitoring Overall Market Size
2.1 Global AI In Remote Patient Monitoring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global AI In Remote Patient Monitoring Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top AI In Remote Patient Monitoring Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global AI In Remote Patient Monitoring Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global AI In Remote Patient Monitoring Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 AI In Remote Patient Monitoring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies AI In Remote Patient Monitoring Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 AI In Remote Patient Monitoring Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 AI In Remote Patient Monitoring Companies
