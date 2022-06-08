AI In Remote Patient Monitoring Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of AI In Remote Patient Monitoring in Global, including the following market information:

Global AI In Remote Patient Monitoring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global AI In Remote Patient Monitoring market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Whole Exome Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of AI In Remote Patient Monitoring include Atomwise, International Business Machines, Berg, Zebra Medical Vision, Modernizing Medicine, Caption Health, Sense.ly, AiCure and Medasense Biometrics and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the AI In Remote Patient Monitoring companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global AI In Remote Patient Monitoring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global AI In Remote Patient Monitoring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Whole Exome

Whole Genome

Vital Monitors

Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing

Global AI In Remote Patient Monitoring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global AI In Remote Patient Monitoring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cancer

Heart Disorders

Diabetes

Sleep Apnea

Respiratory Problems

Global AI In Remote Patient Monitoring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global AI In Remote Patient Monitoring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies AI In Remote Patient Monitoring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies AI In Remote Patient Monitoring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Atomwise

International Business Machines

Berg

Zebra Medical Vision

Modernizing Medicine

Caption Health

Sense.ly

AiCure

Medasense Biometrics

Nuance Communications

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 AI In Remote Patient Monitoring Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global AI In Remote Patient Monitoring Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global AI In Remote Patient Monitoring Overall Market Size

2.1 Global AI In Remote Patient Monitoring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global AI In Remote Patient Monitoring Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top AI In Remote Patient Monitoring Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global AI In Remote Patient Monitoring Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global AI In Remote Patient Monitoring Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 AI In Remote Patient Monitoring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies AI In Remote Patient Monitoring Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 AI In Remote Patient Monitoring Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 AI In Remote Patient Monitoring Companies

3.6.2 List of G

