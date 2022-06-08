Global Retail Laundry Market Research Report 2022
Retail Laundry market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Retail Laundry market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Dry Cleaning
Laundry
Segment by Application
Staffed Laundries
Laundromats
Laundry on Demand
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
ZIPS Franchising LLC
The Huntington Company
Rinse, Inc.
Tide Cleaners
ByNext
Comet Cleaners
Love Laundry
The Laundry Centers
E&R Laundry and Dry Cleaners
Medlin-Davis
Dryy
Zoom Express Laundry
WaterWorks Laundromat LLC
Speed Queen Laundry Franchises
Wolfs Dry Cleaning and Laundry Service
Rey?s Cleaners
2ULaundry
Suds Laundy & Dryclean Services
Dependable Cleaners
Vogue Laundry Service Limited
Milt & Edie?s Drycleaners
Elis
UClean
Laundromap
SuperSuds
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Retail Laundry Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Dry Cleaning
1.2.3 Laundry
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Retail Laundry Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Staffed Laundries
1.3.3 Laundromats
1.3.4 Laundry on Demand
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Retail Laundry Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Retail Laundry Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Retail Laundry Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Retail Laundry Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Retail Laundry Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Retail Laundry Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Retail Laundry Industry Trends
2.3.2 Retail Laundry Market Drivers
2.3.3 Retail Laundry Market Challenges
2.3.4 Retail Laundry Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Retail Laundry Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Retail Laundry Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Retail Laundry Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Retail Laundry Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Retail Laundry Revenue
3.4 Global Retail Laundry Market Concen
