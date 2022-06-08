Pulmonary Hypertension Drug Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pulmonary Hypertension Drug in global, including the following market information:
Global Pulmonary Hypertension Drug Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pulmonary Hypertension Drug Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pcs)
Global top five Pulmonary Hypertension Drug companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pulmonary Hypertension Drug market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
IK-3001 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pulmonary Hypertension Drug include Sanofi, Vectura Group plc, Bayer AG, Ikaria Inc., Proreo Pharma AG, Vicore Pharma AB, Biolab Sanus Farmaceutica Ltda. and Hanmi Pharmaceuticals, Co. Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pulmonary Hypertension Drug manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pulmonary Hypertension Drug Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Pulmonary Hypertension Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
IK-3001
Sildenafil Citrate IMD
IK-7002
Riociguat
SAR-407899
Others
Global Pulmonary Hypertension Drug Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Pulmonary Hypertension Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Clinic
Hospital
Others
Global Pulmonary Hypertension Drug Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Pulmonary Hypertension Drug Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pulmonary Hypertension Drug revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pulmonary Hypertension Drug revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pulmonary Hypertension Drug sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pcs)
Key companies Pulmonary Hypertension Drug sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sanofi
Vectura Group plc
Bayer AG
Ikaria Inc.
Proreo Pharma AG
Vicore Pharma AB
Biolab Sanus Farmaceutica Ltda.
Hanmi Pharmaceuticals, Co. Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pulmonary Hypertension Drug Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pulmonary Hypertension Drug Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pulmonary Hypertension Drug Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pulmonary Hypertension Drug Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pulmonary Hypertension Drug Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pulmonary Hypertension Drug Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pulmonary Hypertension Drug Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pulmonary Hypertension Drug Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pulmonary Hypertension Drug Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pulmonary Hypertension Drug Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pulmonary Hypertension Drug Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pulmonary Hypertension Drug Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pulmonary Hypertension Drug Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pulmonary Hypertension Drug Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pulmonary Hypertension Drug Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
