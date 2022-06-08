Uncategorized

Global Long Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Research Report 2021

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Alkaline Earth Aluminate Materials

Sulfide Material

Alkaline Earth Silicate Materials

Other

Segment by Application

Indicator & Marker

Home Appliance & Electronic Parts

Paints & Coatings

Inks

Textile

Others

By Company

DayGlo

Nemoto Lumi-Materials Company

AllureGlow

ORCO

Iridron

Luming Technology Group

Ji'nan Xinyue

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Long Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Long Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment
1.2 Long Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Long Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Alkaline Earth Aluminate Materials
1.2.3 Sulfide Material
1.2.4 Alkaline Earth Silicate Materials
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Long Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Long Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Indicator & Marker
1.3.3 Home Appliance & Electronic Parts
1.3.4 Paints & Coatings
1.3.5 Inks
1.3.6 Textile
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Long Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Long Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Long Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Long Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Long Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
 

 

