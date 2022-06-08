Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 1 Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 1 in global, including the following market information:

Global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 1 Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 1 Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pcs)

Global top five Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 1 companies in 2021 (%)

The global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 1 market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

FC-311 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 1 include Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 1 manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 1 Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 1 Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

FC-311

JBPOS-0101

VU-0467558

Others

Global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 1 Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 1 Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Depression

DiGeorge Syndrome

Infantile Spasm

Others

Global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 1 Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 1 Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 1 revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 1 revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 1 sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pcs)

Key companies Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 1 sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 1 Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 1 Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 1 Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 1 Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 1 Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 1 Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 1 Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 1 Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 1 Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 1 Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 1 Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 1 Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 1 Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

