Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures in global, including the following market information:
Global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Million Units)
Global top five Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures companies in 2021 (%)
The global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Absorbable Sutures Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures include Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Peters Surgical, B.Braun, Internacional Farmac?utica, DemeTech, Kono Seisakusho, Surgical Specialties and Mani, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)
Global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Absorbable Sutures
Non-Absorbable Sutures
Global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)
Global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Human Application
Veterinary Application
Global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)
Global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Million Units)
Key companies Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Johnson & Johnson
Medtronic
Peters Surgical
B.Braun
Internacional Farmac?utica
DemeTech
Kono Seisakusho
Surgical Specialties
Mani
Samyang Biopharmaceuticals
AD Surgical
Dolphin
Usiol
Unik Surgical Sutures MFG
Assut Medical Sarl
Teleflex
Lotus Surgicals
CONMED
United Medical
W.L. Gore & Associates
Sutures India Pvt
Huaiyin Micra
Weihai Wego
Shanghai Pudong Jinhuan
Nantong Huaerkang
Jiangxi 3L
Jiangxi Longteng
Shanghai Tianqing
Huaian Angle
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Pl
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Global Absorbable Surgical Sutures Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Absorbable Sutures Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Absorbable Sutures Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028