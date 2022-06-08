Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures in global, including the following market information:

Global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Million Units)

Global top five Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures companies in 2021 (%)

The global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Absorbable Sutures Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures include Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Peters Surgical, B.Braun, Internacional Farmac?utica, DemeTech, Kono Seisakusho, Surgical Specialties and Mani, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)

Global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Absorbable Sutures

Non-Absorbable Sutures

Global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)

Global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Human Application

Veterinary Application

Global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)

Global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Million Units)

Key companies Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Peters Surgical

B.Braun

Internacional Farmac?utica

DemeTech

Kono Seisakusho

Surgical Specialties

Mani

Samyang Biopharmaceuticals

AD Surgical

Dolphin

Usiol

Unik Surgical Sutures MFG

Assut Medical Sarl

Teleflex

Lotus Surgicals

CONMED

United Medical

W.L. Gore & Associates

Sutures India Pvt

Huaiyin Micra

Weihai Wego

Shanghai Pudong Jinhuan

Nantong Huaerkang

Jiangxi 3L

Jiangxi Longteng

Shanghai Tianqing

Huaian Angle

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Pl

