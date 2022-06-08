Global Effect Pigments Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Effect pigments are embedded in coatings and paints to change the hue or gloss level and to give the target object a certain texture. Unlike classic pigments, effect pigments are flaky. The gloss effect is caused by reflection or interference and not the typical scattering.

They are used in a variety of applications including coatings, personal care products, packaging plastics, inks and many other applications. Effect pigments are used whenever a soft shine, a satin luster or a brilliant metallic appearance are desired.

Global Effect Pigments key players include Altana, BASF, Toyo Aluminium, Merck, Silberline, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 55%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by North America and China, both have a share over 40 percent.

In terms of product, Artificial Mineral Pigments is the largest segment, with a share over 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Coatings, followed by Inks.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Effect Pigments Market

In 2020, the global Effect Pigments market size was US$ 3070 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3899.9 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2027.

Global Effect Pigments Scope and Market Size

Effect Pigments market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Effect Pigments market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Effect Pigments market is segmented into

Natural Mineral Pigments

Artificial Mineral Pigments

Segment by Application, the Effect Pigments market is segmented into

Coatings

Inks

Plastics

Cosmetics

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Effect Pigments Market Share Analysis

Effect Pigments market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Effect Pigments product introduction, recent developments, Effect Pigments sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Altana

BASF

Toyo Aluminium

Merck

Silberline

Schlenk

Sun Chemical

Sudarshan

Cristal

CQV

GEO Tech

Kuncai

Rika

Zuxing

Ruicheng

Yortay

