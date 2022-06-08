Global Effect Pigments Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Effect pigments are embedded in coatings and paints to change the hue or gloss level and to give the target object a certain texture. Unlike classic pigments, effect pigments are flaky. The gloss effect is caused by reflection or interference and not the typical scattering.
They are used in a variety of applications including coatings, personal care products, packaging plastics, inks and many other applications. Effect pigments are used whenever a soft shine, a satin luster or a brilliant metallic appearance are desired.
Global Effect Pigments key players include Altana, BASF, Toyo Aluminium, Merck, Silberline, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 55%.
Europe is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by North America and China, both have a share over 40 percent.
In terms of product, Artificial Mineral Pigments is the largest segment, with a share over 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Coatings, followed by Inks.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Effect Pigments Market
In 2020, the global Effect Pigments market size was US$ 3070 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3899.9 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2027.
Global Effect Pigments Scope and Market Size
Effect Pigments market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Effect Pigments market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Effect Pigments market is segmented into
Natural Mineral Pigments
Artificial Mineral Pigments
Segment by Application, the Effect Pigments market is segmented into
Coatings
Inks
Plastics
Cosmetics
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Effect Pigments Market Share Analysis
Effect Pigments market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Effect Pigments product introduction, recent developments, Effect Pigments sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Altana
BASF
Toyo Aluminium
Merck
Silberline
Schlenk
Sun Chemical
Sudarshan
Cristal
CQV
GEO Tech
Kuncai
Rika
Zuxing
Ruicheng
Yortay
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Effect Pigments Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Effect Pigments Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Natural Mineral Pigments
1.2.3 Artificial Mineral Pigments
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Effect Pigments Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Coatings
1.3.3 Inks
1.3.4 Plastics
1.3.5 Cosmetics
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Effect Pigments Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Effect Pigments Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Effect Pigments Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Effect Pigments Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Effect Pigments Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Effect Pigments Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Effect Pigments Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Effect Pigments Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Effect Pigments Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Effect Pigments Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Effect Pigments Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Effect Pigments Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
3 Global Effect Pigments by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Effect Pigments Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Effect Pigments
