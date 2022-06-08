UAV & Drone Sensors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Drones are more officially known as unmanned aircraft systems (UASes) or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Basically, drone is an airborne machine. This flying machine may be remotely organized or can fly independently through software-controlled flight plans in their embedded systems functioning in conjunction with GPS and onboard sensors.

This report contains market size and forecasts of UAV & Drone Sensors in global, including the following market information:

Global UAV & Drone Sensors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global UAV & Drone Sensors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five UAV & Drone Sensors companies in 2021 (%)

The global UAV & Drone Sensors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Inertial Sensors (Accelerometers, Gyroscope, Magnetometers, Tilt) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of UAV & Drone Sensors include TE Connectivity, Raytheon, Trimble, TDK Invensense, Sparton Navex, Bosch Sensortec, Flir Systems, KVH Industries and AMS AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the UAV & Drone Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global UAV & Drone Sensors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global UAV & Drone Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Inertial Sensors (Accelerometers, Gyroscope, Magnetometers, Tilt)

Image Sensors (Infrared, Thermal, Multispectral, 3D)

Speed and Distance Sensors (Radar, LiDAR, Proximity)

Position Sensors (GPS, GNSS)

Pressure Sensors (Barometric, Differential)

Current Sensors

Ultrasonic Sensors

Light Sensors

Altimeter Sensors

Others

Global UAV & Drone Sensors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global UAV & Drone Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

VTOL Platform

Fixed Wing Platform

Hybrid Platform

Global UAV & Drone Sensors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global UAV & Drone Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies UAV & Drone Sensors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies UAV & Drone Sensors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies UAV & Drone Sensors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies UAV & Drone Sensors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TE Connectivity

Raytheon

Trimble

TDK Invensense

Sparton Navex

Bosch Sensortec

Flir Systems

KVH Industries

AMS AG

Lord Microstrain

Systron Donner Inertial

Leddartech

Yost Labs

SBG Systems

Velodyne LiDAR

Sony Semiconductor Solution

Questuav

Sensirion

UTC Aerospace Systems

Aerotenna

Swift Navigation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 UAV & Drone Sensors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global UAV & Drone Sensors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global UAV & Drone Sensors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global UAV & Drone Sensors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global UAV & Drone Sensors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global UAV & Drone Sensors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top UAV & Drone Sensors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global UAV & Drone Sensors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global UAV & Drone Sensors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global UAV & Drone Sensors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global UAV & Drone Sensors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 UAV & Drone Sensors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers UAV & Drone Sensors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 UAV & Drone Sensors Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 UAV & Drone Sensors Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 UAV & Drone Sensors Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global UAV & Drone S

