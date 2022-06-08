Synthetic Surgical Sealant Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Surgical Sealant in global, including the following market information:

Global Synthetic Surgical Sealant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Synthetic Surgical Sealant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Synthetic Surgical Sealant companies in 2021 (%)

The global Synthetic Surgical Sealant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cyanoacrylates Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Surgical Sealant include Vivostat A/S, Sealantis Ltd., Baxter International, Inc., Cohera Medical, Inc., Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., Sanofi Group, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.) and Medtronic PLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Synthetic Surgical Sealant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Synthetic Surgical Sealant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Synthetic Surgical Sealant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cyanoacrylates

Polyethylene glycol Hydrogels

Urethane-based Adhesives

Others

Global Synthetic Surgical Sealant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Synthetic Surgical Sealant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Surgical Hemostasis

Tissue Sealing

Tissue Engineering

Global Synthetic Surgical Sealant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Synthetic Surgical Sealant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Synthetic Surgical Sealant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Synthetic Surgical Sealant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Synthetic Surgical Sealant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Synthetic Surgical Sealant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Vivostat A/S

Sealantis Ltd.

Baxter International, Inc.

Cohera Medical, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Sanofi Group

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.)

Medtronic PLC

Cryolife, Inc.

C.R. Bard, Inc.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/life-sciences/global-synthetic-surgical-sealant-forecast-2022-2028-268

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Synthetic Surgical Sealant Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Synthetic Surgical Sealant Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Synthetic Surgical Sealant Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Synthetic Surgical Sealant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Synthetic Surgical Sealant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Synthetic Surgical Sealant Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Synthetic Surgical Sealant Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Synthetic Surgical Sealant Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Synthetic Surgical Sealant Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Synthetic Surgical Sealant Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Synthetic Surgical Sealant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synthetic Surgical Sealant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Synthetic Surgical Sealant Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Surgical Sealant Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Synthetic Surgical Sealant Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic

