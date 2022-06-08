Global and China Complex Inorganic Colour Pigments Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Complex inorganic color pigments (CICPs) provide enhanced performance in Heat and chemical stability, UV opacity, hiding power, and infrared (IR) reflectivity.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Complex Inorganic Colour Pigments Market

This report focuses on global and China Complex Inorganic Colour Pigments market.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/101187/global-china-complex-inorganic-colour-pigments-2027-189

In 2020, the global Complex Inorganic Colour Pigments market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. In China the Complex Inorganic Colour Pigments market size is expected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Global Complex Inorganic Colour Pigments Scope and Market Size

Complex Inorganic Colour Pigments market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Complex Inorganic Colour Pigments market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For China market, this report focuses on the Complex Inorganic Colour Pigments market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.

Segment by Type

Pigment Blue 28

Pigment Green 50

Pigment Blue 36

Pigment Yellow 53

Pigment Brown 24

Pigment Yellow 164

Bismuth vanadate 184

Others

Segment by Application

Paints & Coatings

Plastics

Constructions

Paper & Specialty

Printing Inks

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

By Company

Ferro Corporation GmbH

The Shepherd Color Company

Sanyam

HCC Group

Tokan Material Technology Co

DyStar

Bayer AG

Rockwood

Atlanta AG

Apollo Colors

Honeywell International

Todo Kogyo

Hangzhou AIBAI

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/101187/global-china-complex-inorganic-colour-pigments-2027-189

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Complex Inorganic Colour Pigments Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Complex Inorganic Colour Pigments Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Pigment Blue 28

1.2.3 Pigment Green 50

1.2.4 Pigment Blue 36

1.2.5 Pigment Yellow 53

1.2.6 Pigment Brown 24

1.2.7 Pigment Yellow 164

1.2.8 Bismuth vanadate 184

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Complex Inorganic Colour Pigments Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Paints & Coatings

1.3.3 Plastics

1.3.4 Constructions

1.3.5 Paper & Specialty

1.3.6 Printing Inks

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Complex Inorganic Colour Pigments Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Complex Inorganic Colour Pigments Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Complex Inorganic Colour Pigments Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Complex Inorganic Colour Pigments, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Complex Inorganic Colour Pigments Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Complex Inorganic Colour Pigments Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Complex Inorganic Colour Pigments Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Complex Inorganic Colour P

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/101187/global-china-complex-inorganic-colour-pigments-2027-189

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/