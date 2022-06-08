Global and China Complex Inorganic Colour Pigments Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Complex inorganic color pigments (CICPs) provide enhanced performance in Heat and chemical stability, UV opacity, hiding power, and infrared (IR) reflectivity.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Complex Inorganic Colour Pigments Market
This report focuses on global and China Complex Inorganic Colour Pigments market.
In 2020, the global Complex Inorganic Colour Pigments market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. In China the Complex Inorganic Colour Pigments market size is expected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.
Global Complex Inorganic Colour Pigments Scope and Market Size
Complex Inorganic Colour Pigments market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Complex Inorganic Colour Pigments market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For China market, this report focuses on the Complex Inorganic Colour Pigments market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.
Segment by Type
Pigment Blue 28
Pigment Green 50
Pigment Blue 36
Pigment Yellow 53
Pigment Brown 24
Pigment Yellow 164
Bismuth vanadate 184
Others
Segment by Application
Paints & Coatings
Plastics
Constructions
Paper & Specialty
Printing Inks
Others
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
By Company
Ferro Corporation GmbH
The Shepherd Color Company
Sanyam
HCC Group
Tokan Material Technology Co
DyStar
Bayer AG
Rockwood
Atlanta AG
Apollo Colors
Honeywell International
Todo Kogyo
Hangzhou AIBAI
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Complex Inorganic Colour Pigments Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Complex Inorganic Colour Pigments Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Pigment Blue 28
1.2.3 Pigment Green 50
1.2.4 Pigment Blue 36
1.2.5 Pigment Yellow 53
1.2.6 Pigment Brown 24
1.2.7 Pigment Yellow 164
1.2.8 Bismuth vanadate 184
1.2.9 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Complex Inorganic Colour Pigments Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Paints & Coatings
1.3.3 Plastics
1.3.4 Constructions
1.3.5 Paper & Specialty
1.3.6 Printing Inks
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Complex Inorganic Colour Pigments Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Complex Inorganic Colour Pigments Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Complex Inorganic Colour Pigments Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Complex Inorganic Colour Pigments, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Complex Inorganic Colour Pigments Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Complex Inorganic Colour Pigments Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Complex Inorganic Colour Pigments Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
