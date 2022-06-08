Granular Graphite Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Graphite, archaically referred to as plumbago, is a crystalline form of the element carbon with its atoms arranged in a hexagonal structure. It occurs naturally in this form and is the most stable form of carbon under standard conditions. Under high pressures and temperatures it converts to diamond.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Granular Graphite in global, including the following market information:
Global Granular Graphite Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Granular Graphite Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Granular Graphite companies in 2021 (%)
The global Granular Graphite market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Natural Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Granular Graphite include Asbury Carbons, China Carbon Graphite Group, Conoco Phillips, Grafitbergbau Kaisersberg, GrafTech International, Graphit Kropfmuhl, Heilongjiang Aoyu Graphite Group, Hitachi Chemical and Nacional De Grafito, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Granular Graphite manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Granular Graphite Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Granular Graphite Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Natural Type
Synthetic Type
Global Granular Graphite Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Granular Graphite Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Batteries
Carbon Brush
Conductive Coating
Refractory
Other
Global Granular Graphite Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Granular Graphite Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Granular Graphite revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Granular Graphite revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Granular Graphite sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Granular Graphite sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Asbury Carbons
China Carbon Graphite Group
Conoco Phillips
Grafitbergbau Kaisersberg
GrafTech International
Graphit Kropfmuhl
Heilongjiang Aoyu Graphite Group
Hitachi Chemical
Nacional De Grafito
Nippon Carbon
Nippon Graphite Industries
SEC Carbon
SGL Carbon Group
Showa Denko Carbon
Skaland Graphite
Superior Graphite
Timcal
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Granular Graphite Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Granular Graphite Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Granular Graphite Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Granular Graphite Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Granular Graphite Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Granular Graphite Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Granular Graphite Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Granular Graphite Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Granular Graphite Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Granular Graphite Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Granular Graphite Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Granular Graphite Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Granular Graphite Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Granular Graphite Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Granular Graphite Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Granular Graphite Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Granular Graphite Market Size Markets, 2021 &
