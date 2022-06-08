Insomnia Pharmacological Treatment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Insomnia Pharmacological Treatment in Global, including the following market information:

Global Insomnia Pharmacological Treatment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Insomnia Pharmacological Treatment market was valued at 3006.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3764 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Prescription Sleep Aids Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Insomnia Pharmacological Treatment include Eisai, Co. Ltd. (Japan), Merck & Co., Inc (US), Meda Consumer Healthcare Inc (US), Pfizer, Inc (US), Sanofi (France), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. (Japan), Pernix Therapeutics (US) and Purdue Pharma L.P (US), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Insomnia Pharmacological Treatment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Insomnia Pharmacological Treatment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Insomnia Pharmacological Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Prescription Sleep Aids

Over-the-Counter Sleep Aids

Global Insomnia Pharmacological Treatment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Insomnia Pharmacological Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Homecare

Clinic

Hospital

Global Insomnia Pharmacological Treatment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Insomnia Pharmacological Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Insomnia Pharmacological Treatment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Insomnia Pharmacological Treatment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eisai, Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Merck & Co., Inc (US)

Meda Consumer Healthcare Inc (US)

Pfizer, Inc (US)

Sanofi (France)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. (Japan)

Pernix Therapeutics (US)

Purdue Pharma L.P (US)

