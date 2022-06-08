Entertainment Insurance Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Entertainment insurance typically covers property and casualty risks to productions and live events. It can include physical risks for cast, crew, wardrobe, sets and equipment.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Entertainment Insurance in Global, including the following market information:
Global Entertainment Insurance Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Entertainment Insurance market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Personal Insurance Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Entertainment Insurance include Chubb, Allianz, AXA, Hiscox, Allen Financial Insurance Group, Truman Van Dyke, American Entertainment Insurance and Hub International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Entertainment Insurance companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Entertainment Insurance Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Entertainment Insurance Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Personal Insurance
Property Insurance
Global Entertainment Insurance Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Entertainment Insurance Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Personal
Commercial
Global Entertainment Insurance Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Entertainment Insurance Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Entertainment Insurance revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Entertainment Insurance revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Chubb
Allianz
AXA
Hiscox
Allen Financial Insurance Group
Truman Van Dyke
American Entertainment Insurance
Hub International
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Entertainment Insurance Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Entertainment Insurance Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Entertainment Insurance Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Entertainment Insurance Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Entertainment Insurance Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Entertainment Insurance Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Entertainment Insurance Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Entertainment Insurance Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Entertainment Insurance Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Entertainment Insurance Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Entertainment Insurance Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Entertainment Insurance Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Entertainment Insurance Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 O
