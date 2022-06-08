Global Phthalocyanine Pigments Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Phthalocyanine is an organic compound with the formula (C8H4N2)4H2. It is classified as an aromatic macrocyclic compound.

Global Phthalocyanine Pigments main players are BASF, Clariant International, DIC, Yabang, Eckart, Lynwon, Meghmani Organics, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over20%. China is the largest market, with a share above 35%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Phthalocyanine Pigments Market

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/102945/global-phthalocyanine-pigments-2021-2027-83

In 2020, the global Phthalocyanine Pigments market size was US$ 1516.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2106.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2027.

Global Phthalocyanine Pigments Scope and Market Size

Phthalocyanine Pigments market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Phthalocyanine Pigments market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Phthalocyanine Pigments market is segmented into

Segment by Application, the Phthalocyanine Pigments market is segmented into

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/102945/global-phthalocyanine-pigments-2021-2027-83

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Phthalocyanine Pigments Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Phthalocyanine Pigments Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Metal Phthalocyanine Pigments

1.2.3 Metal Free Phthalocyanine Pigments

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Phthalocyanine Pigments Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Printing Inks

1.3.3 Paints & Coatings

1.3.4 Plastics

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Phthalocyanine Pigments Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Phthalocyanine Pigments Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Phthalocyanine Pigments Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Phthalocyanine Pigments Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Phthalocyanine Pigments Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Phthalocyanine Pigments Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Phthalocyanine Pigments Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Phthalocyanine Pigments Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Phthalocyanine Pigments Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Phthalocyanine Pigments Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Phthalocyanine Pigments Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Phthalocyanine Pigments Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Phtha

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/102945/global-phthalocyanine-pigments-2021-2027-83

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/