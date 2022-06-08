Immunity Nutraceutical Ingredient Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Immunity Nutraceutical Ingredient in global, including the following market information:

Global Immunity Nutraceutical Ingredient Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Immunity Nutraceutical Ingredient Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Immunity Nutraceutical Ingredient companies in 2021 (%)

The global Immunity Nutraceutical Ingredient market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Minerals Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Immunity Nutraceutical Ingredient include Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S), Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), Arla Foods (Denmark) and Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Immunity Nutraceutical Ingredient manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Immunity Nutraceutical Ingredient Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Immunity Nutraceutical Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Minerals

Omega-3 fatty acids

Carotenoids

Fibers & specialty carbohydrates

Phytochemical and plant extracts

Others

Global Immunity Nutraceutical Ingredient Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Immunity Nutraceutical Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Functional food

Functional beverages

Dietary supplements

Animal nutrition

Personal care

Global Immunity Nutraceutical Ingredient Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Immunity Nutraceutical Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Immunity Nutraceutical Ingredient revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Immunity Nutraceutical Ingredient revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Immunity Nutraceutical Ingredient sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Immunity Nutraceutical Ingredient sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

Ingredion Incorporated (U.S)

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan)

Arla Foods (Denmark)

Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Immunity Nutraceutical Ingredient Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Immunity Nutraceutical Ingredient Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Immunity Nutraceutical Ingredient Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Immunity Nutraceutical Ingredient Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Immunity Nutraceutical Ingredient Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Immunity Nutraceutical Ingredient Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Immunity Nutraceutical Ingredient Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Immunity Nutraceutical Ingredient Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Immunity Nutraceutical Ingredient Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Immunity Nutraceutical Ingredient Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Immunity Nutraceutical Ingredient Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Immunity Nutraceutical Ingredient Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Immunity Nutraceutical Ingredient Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Immunity Nutraceutical Ingredient Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

