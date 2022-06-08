Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Insurance Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An SME is a small or medium-sized enterprise. According to the EU, definition of an SME is a business with fewer than 250 employees, and a turnover of less than ?50 million. Within this umbrella there are three different categories: medium-sized, small, and micro-businesses.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Insurance in Global, including the following market information:
Global Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Insurance Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Insurance market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Medium-Sized Enterprises Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Insurance include Chubb, Aviva, Zurich Insurance, AIG, AXA, PingAn and China Pacific Life Insurance, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Insurance companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Insurance Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Insurance Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Medium-Sized Enterprises
Small-Sized Enterprises
Micro-businesses
Global Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Insurance Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Insurance Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Agricultural
Tourism
Construction
Food
Industrials
Others
Global Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Insurance Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Insurance Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Insurance revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Insurance revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Chubb
Aviva
Zurich Insurance
AIG
AXA
PingAn
China Pacific Life Insurance
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Insurance Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Insurance Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Insurance Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Insurance Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Insurance Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Insurance Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Insurance Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Insurance Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Insurance Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Insurance Product Type
3.6 Tier 1
