Global Network Monitoring Software Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Network Monitoring Software market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Network Monitoring Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

On-premise

Cloud-based

Segment by Application

Government

Commercial Use

Other

By Company

Microsoft

Datadog

SolarWinds Worldwide

Cisco

Zabbix

NinjaRMM

LogicMonitor

Paessler

Atera Networks

Nagios Enterprises

Flowmon Networks

Catchpoint Systems

ThousandEyes

Zoho

HelpSystems

EfficientLab

Paessler

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Network Monitoring Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 On-premise

1.2.3 Cloud-based

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Network Monitoring Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Government

1.3.3 Commercial Use

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Network Monitoring Software Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Network Monitoring Software Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Network Monitoring Software Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Network Monitoring Software Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Network Monitoring Software Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Network Monitoring Software Industry Trends

2.3.2 Network Monitoring Software Market Drivers

2.3.3 Network Monitoring Software Market Challenges

2.3.4 Network Monitoring Software Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Network Monitoring Software Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Network Monitoring Software Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Network Monitoring Software Revenue Market Share by Players (201

