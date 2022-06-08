Global Network Monitoring Software Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Network Monitoring Software market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Network Monitoring Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
On-premise
Cloud-based
Segment by Application
Government
Commercial Use
Other
By Company
Microsoft
Datadog
SolarWinds Worldwide
Cisco
Zabbix
NinjaRMM
LogicMonitor
Paessler
Atera Networks
Nagios Enterprises
Flowmon Networks
Catchpoint Systems
ThousandEyes
Zoho
HelpSystems
EfficientLab
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Network Monitoring Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 On-premise
1.2.3 Cloud-based
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Network Monitoring Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Government
1.3.3 Commercial Use
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Network Monitoring Software Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Network Monitoring Software Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Network Monitoring Software Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Network Monitoring Software Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Network Monitoring Software Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Network Monitoring Software Industry Trends
2.3.2 Network Monitoring Software Market Drivers
2.3.3 Network Monitoring Software Market Challenges
2.3.4 Network Monitoring Software Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Network Monitoring Software Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Network Monitoring Software Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Network Monitoring Software Revenue Market Share by Players (201
