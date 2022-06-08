Zip Fastener Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Zip Fastener is a commonly used device for binding the edges of an opening of fabric or other flexible material, such as on a garment or a bag. It is used in clothing (e.g., jackets and jeans), luggage and other bags, sporting goods, camping gear (e.g. tents and sleeping bags), and other items. Zippers come in all different sizes, shapes, and colors. Whitcomb L. Judson, who was an American inventor from Chicago, is sometimes given credit as the inventor of the zipper, but he never made a practical device. The method, still in use today, is based on interlocking teeth. Initially, it was titled the ?hookless fastener? and was later redesigned to become more reliable.[
This report contains market size and forecasts of Zip Fastener in global, including the following market information:
Global Zip Fastener Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Zip Fastener Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Zip Fastener companies in 2021 (%)
The global Zip Fastener market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metal Zip Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Zip Fastener include YKK, RIRI, YBS Zipper, KAO SHING ZIPPER, IDEAL Fastener, Coats Industrial, SALMI, MAX Zipper and Sanli Zipper, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Zip Fastener manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Zip Fastener Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Zip Fastener Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Metal Zip
Nylon Zip
Plastic Zipper
Others
Global Zip Fastener Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Zip Fastener Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Garment
Luggage & Bags
Sporting Goods
Camping Gear
Others
Global Zip Fastener Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Zip Fastener Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Zip Fastener revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Zip Fastener revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Zip Fastener sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Zip Fastener sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
YKK
RIRI
YBS Zipper
KAO SHING ZIPPER
IDEAL Fastener
Coats Industrial
SALMI
MAX Zipper
Sanli Zipper
HHH Zipper
KCC Zipper
Sancris
SBS
3F
YCC
Weixing Group
YQQ
XinHong Zipper
CMZ ZIPPER
Zhejiang LIDA Zipper
Xinyu Zipper
HSD Zipper
TAT-Zipper
JKJ Zipper
DIS
THC Zipper
ABC Zipper
Hengxiang Zipper
Hualing-Zipper
QCC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Zip Fastener Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Zip Fastener Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Zip Fastener Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Zip Fastener Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Zip Fastener Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Zip Fastener Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Zip Fastener Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Zip Fastener Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Zip Fastener Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Zip Fastener Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Zip Fastener Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Zip Fastener Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Zip Fastener Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zip Fastener Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Zip Fastener Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zip Fastener Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Zip Fastener Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Metal Zip
4.1.3 Nylon Zip
4.1.4 Plastic Zipper
