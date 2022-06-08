Electric Hydraulic Valve Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Hydraulic Valve in global, including the following market information:

Global Electric Hydraulic Valve Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electric Hydraulic Valve Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Electric Hydraulic Valve companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electric Hydraulic Valve market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Direct Acting Valve Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electric Hydraulic Valve include HYDAC, Zemarc, Parker Hannifin, Enerpac, Webtec, Vonberg Valve, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Daikin Industries and Bosch Rexroth Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electric Hydraulic Valve manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electric Hydraulic Valve Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Hydraulic Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Direct Acting Valve

Pilot-operated Valve

Others

Global Electric Hydraulic Valve Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Hydraulic Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil Industry

Chemical Industry

Water Conservation

Others

Global Electric Hydraulic Valve Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Hydraulic Valve Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electric Hydraulic Valve revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electric Hydraulic Valve revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electric Hydraulic Valve sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electric Hydraulic Valve sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

HYDAC

Zemarc

Parker Hannifin

Enerpac

Webtec

Vonberg Valve

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Daikin Industries

Bosch Rexroth Corporation

Ausco, Inc.

Advanced Hydraulics, Inc.

Fulflo Specialties, Inc.

Bucher Hydraulics

Buffalo Hydraulic

Danfoss Power Solutions

nabtesco

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electric Hydraulic Valve Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electric Hydraulic Valve Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electric Hydraulic Valve Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electric Hydraulic Valve Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electric Hydraulic Valve Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electric Hydraulic Valve Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electric Hydraulic Valve Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electric Hydraulic Valve Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electric Hydraulic Valve Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electric Hydraulic Valve Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electric Hydraulic Valve Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Hydraulic Valve Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Hydraulic Valve Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Hydraulic Valve Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Hydraulic Valve Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Hydraulic Valve Companies

4 S

