Electric Hydraulic Valve Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Hydraulic Valve in global, including the following market information:
Global Electric Hydraulic Valve Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electric Hydraulic Valve Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Electric Hydraulic Valve companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electric Hydraulic Valve market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Direct Acting Valve Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electric Hydraulic Valve include HYDAC, Zemarc, Parker Hannifin, Enerpac, Webtec, Vonberg Valve, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Daikin Industries and Bosch Rexroth Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electric Hydraulic Valve manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electric Hydraulic Valve Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Hydraulic Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Direct Acting Valve
Pilot-operated Valve
Others
Global Electric Hydraulic Valve Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Hydraulic Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oil Industry
Chemical Industry
Water Conservation
Others
Global Electric Hydraulic Valve Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Hydraulic Valve Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electric Hydraulic Valve revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electric Hydraulic Valve revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electric Hydraulic Valve sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Electric Hydraulic Valve sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
HYDAC
Zemarc
Parker Hannifin
Enerpac
Webtec
Vonberg Valve
Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Daikin Industries
Bosch Rexroth Corporation
Ausco, Inc.
Advanced Hydraulics, Inc.
Fulflo Specialties, Inc.
Bucher Hydraulics
Buffalo Hydraulic
Danfoss Power Solutions
nabtesco
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electric Hydraulic Valve Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electric Hydraulic Valve Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electric Hydraulic Valve Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electric Hydraulic Valve Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electric Hydraulic Valve Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electric Hydraulic Valve Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electric Hydraulic Valve Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electric Hydraulic Valve Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electric Hydraulic Valve Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electric Hydraulic Valve Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electric Hydraulic Valve Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Hydraulic Valve Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Hydraulic Valve Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Hydraulic Valve Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Hydraulic Valve Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Hydraulic Valve Companies
