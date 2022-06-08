Emergency Air Medical Transport Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Emergency Air Medical Transport is a comprehensive term covering the use of air transportation, airplane or helicopter, to move patients to and from healthcare facilities and accident scenes. Personnel provide comprehensive prehospital and emergency and critical care to all types of patients during aeromedical evacuation or rescue operations aboard helicopter and propeller aircraft or jet aircraft.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Emergency Air Medical Transport in Global, including the following market information:
Global Emergency Air Medical Transport Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Emergency Air Medical Transport market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rotary Wing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Emergency Air Medical Transport include Air Methods, Air Medical Group Holdings, PHI, Metro Aviation, Rega, DRF, ADAC Service GmbH, Royal Flying Doctor Service and REVA Air Ambulance, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Emergency Air Medical Transport companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Emergency Air Medical Transport Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Emergency Air Medical Transport Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Rotary Wing
Fixed Wing
Global Emergency Air Medical Transport Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Emergency Air Medical Transport Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aid Applications
Transport Applications
Doctor's Attendance Application
Others
Global Emergency Air Medical Transport Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Emergency Air Medical Transport Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Emergency Air Medical Transport revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Emergency Air Medical Transport revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Air Methods
Air Medical Group Holdings
PHI
Metro Aviation
Rega
DRF
ADAC Service GmbH
Royal Flying Doctor Service
REVA Air Ambulance
AMR
FAI
Capital Air Ambulance
Native American Air Ambulance
Lifeguard Ambulance
MED FLIGHT
Scandinavian AirAmbulance
Airmed International
Yorkshire Air Ambulance
JAIC
Deer Jet
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Emergency Air Medical Transport Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Emergency Air Medical Transport Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Emergency Air Medical Transport Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Emergency Air Medical Transport Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Emergency Air Medical Transport Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Emergency Air Medical Transport Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Emergency Air Medical Transport Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Emergency Air Medical Transport Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Emergency Air Medical Transport Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Emergency Air Medical Transport Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Emergency Air Medical Transport Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Emergency Air Medical Transport Companies
3.6.2 List of G
