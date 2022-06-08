Fastening Material Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fastening Material is a hardware device that mechanically joins or affixes two or more objects together. In general, fasteners are used to create non-permanent joints; that is, joints that can be removed or dismantled without damaging the joining components.[2] Welding is an example of creating permanent joints. Steel fasteners are usually made of stainless steel, carbon steel, or alloy steel.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fastening Material in global, including the following market information:

Global Fastening Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-fastening-material-forecast-2022-2028-581

Global Fastening Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Fastening Material companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fastening Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Steel Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fastening Material include Wurth, PCC, ITW, Alcoa, Araymond, LISI, STANLEY, Fontana Gruppo and Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fastening Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fastening Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fastening Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Steel Type

Copper Type

Aluminum Type

Other

Global Fastening Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fastening Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive Industry

Electric & Electronics

Machinery Industry

Construction Industry

Global Fastening Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fastening Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fastening Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fastening Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fastening Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Fastening Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Wurth

PCC

ITW

Alcoa

Araymond

LISI

STANLEY

Fontana Gruppo

Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef)

NORMA

Aoyama Seisakusho

KAMAX

Agrati Group

Meidoh

NAFCO

Gem-Year

Bulten

Boltun

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/machines/global-fastening-material-forecast-2022-2028-581

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fastening Material Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fastening Material Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fastening Material Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fastening Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fastening Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fastening Material Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fastening Material Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fastening Material Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fastening Material Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fastening Material Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fastening Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fastening Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fastening Material Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fastening Material Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fastening Material Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fastening Material Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Fastening Material Market Siz

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/machines/global-fastening-material-forecast-2022-2028-581

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/

Similar Reports: Global Fastening Material Sales Market Report 2021

Global Fastening Material Market Research Report 2021

