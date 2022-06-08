Fastening Material Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fastening Material is a hardware device that mechanically joins or affixes two or more objects together. In general, fasteners are used to create non-permanent joints; that is, joints that can be removed or dismantled without damaging the joining components.[2] Welding is an example of creating permanent joints. Steel fasteners are usually made of stainless steel, carbon steel, or alloy steel.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fastening Material in global, including the following market information:
Global Fastening Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fastening Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Fastening Material companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fastening Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Steel Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fastening Material include Wurth, PCC, ITW, Alcoa, Araymond, LISI, STANLEY, Fontana Gruppo and Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fastening Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fastening Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fastening Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Steel Type
Copper Type
Aluminum Type
Other
Global Fastening Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fastening Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive Industry
Electric & Electronics
Machinery Industry
Construction Industry
Global Fastening Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fastening Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fastening Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fastening Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fastening Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Fastening Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Wurth
PCC
ITW
Alcoa
Araymond
LISI
STANLEY
Fontana Gruppo
Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef)
NORMA
Aoyama Seisakusho
KAMAX
Agrati Group
Meidoh
NAFCO
Gem-Year
Bulten
Boltun
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fastening Material Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fastening Material Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fastening Material Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fastening Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fastening Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fastening Material Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fastening Material Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fastening Material Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fastening Material Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fastening Material Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fastening Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fastening Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fastening Material Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fastening Material Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fastening Material Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fastening Material Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Fastening Material Market Siz
