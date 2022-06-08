Day Trading Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Day trading software is computer software intended to facilitate day trading of stocks or other financial instruments.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Day Trading Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Day Trading Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Day Trading Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Day Trading Software include Plus500, Avatrade, XM Global Limited, Trading 212, BDSwiss, Binary, XTB, eToro and Vantage FX, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Day Trading Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Day Trading Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Day Trading Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud-based
On-premises
Global Day Trading Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Day Trading Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Personal Use
Enterprise
Global Day Trading Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Day Trading Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Day Trading Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Day Trading Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Plus500
Avatrade
XM Global Limited
Trading 212
BDSwiss
Binary
XTB
eToro
Vantage FX
SpreadEx
FXCM
Ayondo
NordFX
Zulutrade
Invest
Forex
Hithink Flush Information Network
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Day Trading Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Day Trading Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Day Trading Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Day Trading Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Day Trading Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Day Trading Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Day Trading Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Day Trading Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Day Trading Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Day Trading Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Day Trading Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Day Trading Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Day Trading Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global
