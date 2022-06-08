Residential Pest Control Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Residential Pest Control Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Residential Pest Control Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Residential Pest Control Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pest Defense Products Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Residential Pest Control Services include Terminix, Rollins, Rentokil Initial, Anticimex, Killgerm, Ecolab, Massey Services, BioAdvanced and BASF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Residential Pest Control Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Residential Pest Control Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Residential Pest Control Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Pest Defense Products
Pest Defense Services
Global Residential Pest Control Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Residential Pest Control Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Indoor
Outdoor
Global Residential Pest Control Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Residential Pest Control Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Residential Pest Control Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Residential Pest Control Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Terminix
Rollins
Rentokil Initial
Anticimex
Killgerm
Ecolab
Massey Services
BioAdvanced
BASF
Harris
Spectrum Brands
SC Johnson
Ortho
Willert Home Products
Bonide Products
MGK
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Residential Pest Control Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Residential Pest Control Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Residential Pest Control Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Residential Pest Control Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Residential Pest Control Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Residential Pest Control Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Residential Pest Control Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Residential Pest Control Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Residential Pest Control Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Residential Pest Control Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Residential Pest Control Services Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Residential Pest Control Services Companies
