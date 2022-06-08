3D LiDAR Sensor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Lidar is a surveying method that measures distance to a target by illuminating the target with pulsed laser light and measuring the reflected pulses with a sensor. Differences in laser return times and wavelengths can then be used to make digital 3-D representations of the target.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 3D LiDAR Sensor in global, including the following market information:

Global 3D LiDAR Sensor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 3D LiDAR Sensor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five 3D LiDAR Sensor companies in 2021 (%)

The global 3D LiDAR Sensor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solid State Lidar Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 3D LiDAR Sensor include Velodyne, ibeo, Quanergy Systems, Leddartech, Trilumina, Luminar, Phantom Intelligence, Hesai Tech and Leishen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 3D LiDAR Sensor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 3D LiDAR Sensor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 3D LiDAR Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solid State Lidar

Mechanical/Scanning Lidar

Global 3D LiDAR Sensor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 3D LiDAR Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

OEM

Research

Global 3D LiDAR Sensor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 3D LiDAR Sensor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 3D LiDAR Sensor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 3D LiDAR Sensor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 3D LiDAR Sensor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies 3D LiDAR Sensor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Velodyne

ibeo

Quanergy Systems

Leddartech

Trilumina

Luminar

Phantom Intelligence

Hesai Tech

Leishen

ZephIR

Leosphere

SgurrEnergy

Lockheed Martin

Avent

Mitsubishi Electric

Pentalum

Windar Photonics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 3D LiDAR Sensor Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 3D LiDAR Sensor Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 3D LiDAR Sensor Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 3D LiDAR Sensor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 3D LiDAR Sensor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 3D LiDAR Sensor Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 3D LiDAR Sensor Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 3D LiDAR Sensor Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 3D LiDAR Sensor Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 3D LiDAR Sensor Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 3D LiDAR Sensor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 3D LiDAR Sensor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 3D LiDAR Sensor Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 3D LiDAR Sensor Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 3D LiDAR Sensor Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 3D LiDAR Sensor Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global 3D LiDAR Sensor Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Solid State L

