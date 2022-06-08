Global AI Writing Assistant Software Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
AI Writing Assistant Software market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AI Writing Assistant Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
On-premise
Cloud-based
Segment by Application
Household Use
Commercial Use
Other
By Company
Grammarly
Skillroads
Orpheus Technology
Ginger Software
Textio
Cognifyd
AI-Writer
Articoolo
WritingAssistant
Frase
Cortx
Resure Technology
Qordoba
Saleswhale
Ghotit
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global AI Writing Assistant Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 On-premise
1.2.3 Cloud-based
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global AI Writing Assistant Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Household Use
1.3.3 Commercial Use
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global AI Writing Assistant Software Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 AI Writing Assistant Software Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 AI Writing Assistant Software Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 AI Writing Assistant Software Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 AI Writing Assistant Software Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 AI Writing Assistant Software Market Dynamics
2.3.1 AI Writing Assistant Software Industry Trends
2.3.2 AI Writing Assistant Software Market Drivers
2.3.3 AI Writing Assistant Software Market Challenges
2.3.4 AI Writing Assistant Software Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top AI Writing Assistant Software Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top AI Writing Assistant Software Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
