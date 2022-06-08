Tennis Footwear Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Tennis Footwear is a sports shoe with a rubber sole (usually pebbled) and a stitched canvas upper that laces over the instep
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tennis Footwear in global, including the following market information:
Global Tennis Footwear Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Tennis Footwear Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Tennis Footwear companies in 2021 (%)
The global Tennis Footwear market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hard-court Tennis Footwear Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tennis Footwear include Nike, Adidas, Asics, K-Swiss, Wilson, Puma, New balance, Mizuno and Dunlop, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Tennis Footwear manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tennis Footwear Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Tennis Footwear Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hard-court Tennis Footwear
Clay-court Tennis Footwear
Grass-court Tennis Footwear
Global Tennis Footwear Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Tennis Footwear Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Male
Female
Children
Global Tennis Footwear Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Tennis Footwear Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Tennis Footwear revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Tennis Footwear revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Tennis Footwear sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Tennis Footwear sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nike
Adidas
Asics
K-Swiss
Wilson
Puma
New balance
Mizuno
Dunlop
Lining
Reebok
Skechers
Peak
Yonex
Lotto
Babolat
Fila
Diadora
Head
Joma
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tennis Footwear Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Tennis Footwear Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Tennis Footwear Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Tennis Footwear Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Tennis Footwear Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Tennis Footwear Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tennis Footwear Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Tennis Footwear Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Tennis Footwear Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Tennis Footwear Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Tennis Footwear Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tennis Footwear Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Tennis Footwear Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tennis Footwear Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tennis Footwear Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tennis Footwear Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Tennis Footwear Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Hard-court Te
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Global Tennis (Apparel and Footwear) and Golf (Apparel and Footwear) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Tennis Apparel and Footwear Industry Market Analysis & Forecast 2022-2027
Global Tennis Apparel and Footwear Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Tennis (Apparel and Footwear) and Golf (Apparel and Footwear) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028