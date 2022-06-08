Shaojiu Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Shaojiu, also known as baijiu or archaically as sorghum wine, is a Chinese alcoholic beverage made from grain. Baijiu literally translated means white alcohol or liquor, and is a strong distilled spirit, generally between 40 and 60% alcohol by volume (ABV).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Shaojiu in global, including the following market information:

Global Shaojiu Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Shaojiu Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K L)

Global top five Shaojiu companies in 2021 (%)

The global Shaojiu market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thick-flavor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Shaojiu include Kweichow Moutai Group, Wuliangye, Yanghe Brewery, Daohuaxiang, Luzhou Laojiao, Langjiu Group, Gujing Group, Shunxin Holdings and Fen Chiew Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Shaojiu manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Shaojiu Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)

Global Shaojiu Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thick-flavor

Sauce-flavor

Light-flavor

Others

Global Shaojiu Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)

Global Shaojiu Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Corporate Hospitality

Government Reception

Family Dinner

Other

Global Shaojiu Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)

Global Shaojiu Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Shaojiu revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Shaojiu revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Shaojiu sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K L)

Key companies Shaojiu sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kweichow Moutai Group

Wuliangye

Yanghe Brewery

Daohuaxiang

Luzhou Laojiao

Langjiu Group

Gujing Group

Shunxin Holdings

Fen Chiew Group

Baiyunbian Group

Xifeng Liquor

Hetao Group

Yingjia Group

Kouzi Liquor

Guojing Group

King's Luck Brewery

Jingzhi Liquor

Red Star

Laobaigan

JNC Group

Golden Seed Winery

Yilite

Huzhu Highland Barley Liquor

Jinhui Liquor

Weiwei Group

Tuopai Shede

Xiangjiao Winery

Shanzhuang Group

Taishan Liquor

Gubeichun Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Shaojiu Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Shaojiu Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Shaojiu Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Shaojiu Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Shaojiu Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Shaojiu Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Shaojiu Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Shaojiu Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Shaojiu Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Shaojiu Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Shaojiu Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Shaojiu Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Shaojiu Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shaojiu Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Shaojiu Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shaojiu Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Shaojiu Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Thick-flavor

4.1.3 Sauce-flavor

4.1.4 Light-flavor

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By Type – Global Shaojiu Revenue & Forecasts



