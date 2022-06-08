Shaojiu Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Shaojiu, also known as baijiu or archaically as sorghum wine, is a Chinese alcoholic beverage made from grain. Baijiu literally translated means white alcohol or liquor, and is a strong distilled spirit, generally between 40 and 60% alcohol by volume (ABV).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Shaojiu in global, including the following market information:
Global Shaojiu Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Shaojiu Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K L)
Global top five Shaojiu companies in 2021 (%)
The global Shaojiu market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Thick-flavor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Shaojiu include Kweichow Moutai Group, Wuliangye, Yanghe Brewery, Daohuaxiang, Luzhou Laojiao, Langjiu Group, Gujing Group, Shunxin Holdings and Fen Chiew Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Shaojiu manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Shaojiu Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)
Global Shaojiu Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Thick-flavor
Sauce-flavor
Light-flavor
Others
Global Shaojiu Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)
Global Shaojiu Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Corporate Hospitality
Government Reception
Family Dinner
Other
Global Shaojiu Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)
Global Shaojiu Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Shaojiu revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Shaojiu revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Shaojiu sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K L)
Key companies Shaojiu sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kweichow Moutai Group
Wuliangye
Yanghe Brewery
Daohuaxiang
Luzhou Laojiao
Langjiu Group
Gujing Group
Shunxin Holdings
Fen Chiew Group
Baiyunbian Group
Xifeng Liquor
Hetao Group
Yingjia Group
Kouzi Liquor
Guojing Group
King's Luck Brewery
Jingzhi Liquor
Red Star
Laobaigan
JNC Group
Golden Seed Winery
Yilite
Huzhu Highland Barley Liquor
Jinhui Liquor
Weiwei Group
Tuopai Shede
Xiangjiao Winery
Shanzhuang Group
Taishan Liquor
Gubeichun Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Shaojiu Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Shaojiu Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Shaojiu Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Shaojiu Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Shaojiu Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Shaojiu Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Shaojiu Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Shaojiu Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Shaojiu Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Shaojiu Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Shaojiu Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Shaojiu Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Shaojiu Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shaojiu Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Shaojiu Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shaojiu Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Shaojiu Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Thick-flavor
4.1.3 Sauce-flavor
4.1.4 Light-flavor
4.1.5 Others
4.2 By Type – Global Shaojiu Revenue & Forecasts
