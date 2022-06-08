Private Helicopter MRO Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Private Helicopter MRO is the performance of tasks required to ensure the continuing airworthiness of an aircraft or aircraft part, including overhaul, inspection, replacement, defect rectification, and the embodiment of modifications, compliance with airworthiness directives and repair.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Private Helicopter MRO in Global, including the following market information:

Global Private Helicopter MRO Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Private Helicopter MRO market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Field Maintenance Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Private Helicopter MRO include Airbus Helicopters, Leonardo S.p.A, Turbomeca (Safran), Rolls Royce Holdings PLC, Bell Helicopter, Sikorsky Aircraft, MTU Maintenance, Pratt & Whitney and Heli-One, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Private Helicopter MRO companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Private Helicopter MRO Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Private Helicopter MRO Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Field Maintenance

Component Depot Maintenance

Airframe Depot Maintenance

Engine Depot Maintenance

Other

Global Private Helicopter MRO Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Private Helicopter MRO Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Civil

Military

Global Private Helicopter MRO Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Private Helicopter MRO Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Private Helicopter MRO revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Private Helicopter MRO revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Airbus Helicopters

Leonardo S.p.A

Turbomeca (Safran)

Rolls Royce Holdings PLC

Bell Helicopter

Sikorsky Aircraft

MTU Maintenance

Pratt & Whitney

Heli-One

StandardAero

Honeywell Aerospace

RUAG Aviation

Robinson Helicopter

Russian Helicopter

Mid-Canada Mod Center

Transwest Helicopters

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Private Helicopter MRO Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Private Helicopter MRO Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Private Helicopter MRO Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Private Helicopter MRO Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Private Helicopter MRO Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Private Helicopter MRO Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Private Helicopter MRO Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Private Helicopter MRO Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Private Helicopter MRO Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Private Helicopter MRO Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Private Helicopter MRO Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Private Helicopter MRO Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Private Helicopter MRO Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview



