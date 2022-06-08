Private Helicopter MRO Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Private Helicopter MRO is the performance of tasks required to ensure the continuing airworthiness of an aircraft or aircraft part, including overhaul, inspection, replacement, defect rectification, and the embodiment of modifications, compliance with airworthiness directives and repair.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Private Helicopter MRO in Global, including the following market information:
Global Private Helicopter MRO Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Private Helicopter MRO market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Field Maintenance Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Private Helicopter MRO include Airbus Helicopters, Leonardo S.p.A, Turbomeca (Safran), Rolls Royce Holdings PLC, Bell Helicopter, Sikorsky Aircraft, MTU Maintenance, Pratt & Whitney and Heli-One, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Private Helicopter MRO companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Private Helicopter MRO Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Private Helicopter MRO Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Field Maintenance
Component Depot Maintenance
Airframe Depot Maintenance
Engine Depot Maintenance
Other
Global Private Helicopter MRO Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Private Helicopter MRO Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Civil
Military
Global Private Helicopter MRO Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Private Helicopter MRO Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Private Helicopter MRO revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Private Helicopter MRO revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Airbus Helicopters
Leonardo S.p.A
Turbomeca (Safran)
Rolls Royce Holdings PLC
Bell Helicopter
Sikorsky Aircraft
MTU Maintenance
Pratt & Whitney
Heli-One
StandardAero
Honeywell Aerospace
RUAG Aviation
Robinson Helicopter
Russian Helicopter
Mid-Canada Mod Center
Transwest Helicopters
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Private Helicopter MRO Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Private Helicopter MRO Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Private Helicopter MRO Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Private Helicopter MRO Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Private Helicopter MRO Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Private Helicopter MRO Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Private Helicopter MRO Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Private Helicopter MRO Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Private Helicopter MRO Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Private Helicopter MRO Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Private Helicopter MRO Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Private Helicopter MRO Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Private Helicopter MRO Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
