Global and United States Fermented Wine Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Fermented Wine market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fermented Wine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Fermented Wine market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Grape Wine
Grain Fermented Wine
Segment by Application
Supermarket
Exclusive Shop
Online Shop
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
ChangYu
Great Wall
Dynasty
Grand Dragon
MoGAO
CITIC GuoAn Wine
TongHua Wine
E&J Gallo Winery
Constellation Brands
Castel Group
Treasury Wine Estates
Accolade Wines
Pernod Ricard
The Wine Group
Beam Suntory
Bacardi Limited
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fermented Wine Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Fermented Wine Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Grape Wine
1.2.3 Grain Fermented Wine
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Fermented Wine Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Supermarket
1.3.3 Exclusive Shop
1.3.4 Online Shop
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Fermented Wine Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Fermented Wine Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Fermented Wine Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Fermented Wine, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Fermented Wine Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Fermented Wine Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Fermented Wine Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Fermented Wine Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Fermented Wine Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Fermented Wine Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Fermented Wine Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Fermented Wine Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Fermented Wine Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
