Mandrel Bars Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Mandrel Bars is one of the most important tools to produce large-diameter seamless steel pipe in modern tech.Because of the poor circumstance of the rolling process of seamless steel pipe,mandrel in the rolling process has to withstand large and complex stretching, high temperature thermal fatigue stress, so the requirements of the chemical composition, mechanical properties, non-metallic inclusions, grain size, microstructure, ultrasonic testing, dimensional accuracy, roughness etc is crucial.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mandrel Bars in global, including the following market information:

Global Mandrel Bars Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Mandrel Bars Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Mandrel Bars companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mandrel Bars market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 200mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mandrel Bars include Aubert?&?Duval, Cogne?Acciai?Speciali, DEW, China South Industries Group Corporation and Schmolz+Bickenbach, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mandrel Bars manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mandrel Bars Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Mandrel Bars Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 200mm

Above 200mm

Global Mandrel Bars Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Mandrel Bars Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Machinery

Others

Global Mandrel Bars Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Mandrel Bars Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mandrel Bars revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mandrel Bars revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Mandrel Bars sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Mandrel Bars sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aubert?&?Duval

Cogne?Acciai?Speciali

DEW

China South Industries Group Corporation

Schmolz+Bickenbach

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mandrel Bars Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mandrel Bars Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mandrel Bars Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mandrel Bars Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mandrel Bars Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Mandrel Bars Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mandrel Bars Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mandrel Bars Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mandrel Bars Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Mandrel Bars Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Mandrel Bars Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mandrel Bars Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Mandrel Bars Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mandrel Bars Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mandrel Bars Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mandrel Bars Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Mandrel Bars Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Below 200mm

4.1.3 Above 200mm

4.2 By Type – Global

