Pistons Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A piston is a component of reciprocating engines, reciprocating pumps, gas compressors and pneumatic cylinders, among other similar mechanisms. It is the moving component that is contained by a cylinder and is made gas-tight by piston rings.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pistons in global, including the following market information:
Global Pistons Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pistons Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Pistons companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pistons market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Diesel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pistons include Mahle Group, Tenneco(Federal-Mogul), Aisin Seiki, Rheinmetall Automotive, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Yoosung Enterprise, Dong Yang, Honda Foundry and Cheng Shing Piston, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pistons manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pistons Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pistons Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Diesel
Gasoline
Global Pistons Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pistons Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Global Pistons Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pistons Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pistons revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pistons revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pistons sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Pistons sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mahle Group
Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)
Aisin Seiki
Rheinmetall Automotive
Hitachi Automotive Systems
Yoosung Enterprise
Dong Yang
Honda Foundry
Cheng Shing Piston
Capricorn Automotive
Shriram Automotive
India Pistons Limited
CCAG
BHPiston
ZYNP
Qufu Jinhuang
Shuanggang
Auhui High-tech
Jialaidun
NPM
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pistons Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pistons Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pistons Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pistons Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pistons Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pistons Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pistons Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pistons Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pistons Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pistons Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pistons Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pistons Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pistons Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pistons Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pistons Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pistons Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Pistons Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Diesel
4.1.3 Gasoline
4.2 By Type – Global Pistons Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global Pistons Revenue, 2017-2022
