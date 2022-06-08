Synthetic Grass Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Synthetic Grass is a surface of synthetic fibers made to look like natural grass. It is most often used in arenas for sports that were originally or are normally played on grass. However, it is now being used on Sports lawns and Landscaping applications as well.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Grass in global, including the following market information:
Global Synthetic Grass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Synthetic Grass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Synthetic Grass companies in 2021 (%)
The global Synthetic Grass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Synthetic Grass Below 10 mm Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Grass include Ten Cate, Shaw Sports Turf, FieldTurf (Tarkett), CoCreation Grass, Polytan GmbH, Domo Sports Grass, ACT Global Sports, SIS Pitches and Limonta Sport, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Synthetic Grass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Synthetic Grass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Synthetic Grass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Synthetic Grass Below 10 mm Type
Synthetic Grass 10-25 mm Type
Synthetic Grass Above 25 mm Type
Global Synthetic Grass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Synthetic Grass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Contact Sports
Leisure
Landscaping
Non-contact Sports
Others
Global Synthetic Grass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Synthetic Grass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Synthetic Grass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Synthetic Grass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Synthetic Grass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Synthetic Grass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ten Cate
Shaw Sports Turf
FieldTurf (Tarkett)
CoCreation Grass
Polytan GmbH
Domo Sports Grass
ACT Global Sports
SIS Pitches
Limonta Sport
Edel Grass B.V.
Unisport-Saltex Oy
GreenVision/Mattex
Mondo S.p.A.
Juta
Condor Grass
Nurteks
Taishan
Victoria PLC
ForestGrass
Forbex
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Synthetic Grass Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Synthetic Grass Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Synthetic Grass Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Synthetic Grass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Synthetic Grass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Synthetic Grass Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Synthetic Grass Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Synthetic Grass Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Synthetic Grass Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Synthetic Grass Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Synthetic Grass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synthetic Grass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Synthetic Grass Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Grass Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Synthetic Grass Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Grass Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Synthetic Grass Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Synthetic Gra
