Plastic Lockers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A locker is a small, usually narrow storage compartment. They are commonly found in dedicated cabinets, very often in large numbers, in various public places such as locker rooms, workplaces, middle and high schools, transport hub and the like.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Lockers in global, including the following market information:

Global Plastic Lockers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Plastic Lockers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Plastic Lockers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plastic Lockers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plastic Locker Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plastic Lockers include Salsbury Industries, Hollman, Penco, Prospec U.S., C+P, Celare, Lyon, LLC, Montel and Spectrum Lockers, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plastic Lockers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plastic Lockers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plastic Lockers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plastic Locker

HDPE Lockers

Phenolic Lockers

ABS Lockers

ABS+PVC Lockers

Global Plastic Lockers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plastic Lockers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Schools

Gymnasiums

Other

Global Plastic Lockers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plastic Lockers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plastic Lockers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plastic Lockers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plastic Lockers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Plastic Lockers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Salsbury Industries

Hollman

Penco

Prospec U.S.

C+P

Celare

Lyon, LLC

Montel

Spectrum Lockers

Hadrian Manufacturing

Locker Man

Legacy Lockers

Vogler Equipment Company

Summit Lockers

Columbia Lockers

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plastic Lockers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plastic Lockers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plastic Lockers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plastic Lockers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Plastic Lockers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Plastic Lockers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plastic Lockers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plastic Lockers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plastic Lockers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Plastic Lockers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Plastic Lockers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic Lockers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastic Lockers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Lockers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastic Lockers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Lockers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Plastic Lockers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Plastic Locke

