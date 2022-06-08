Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Research Report 2021

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Sintered NdFeB Magnet

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/101241/global-neodymiumironboron-magnet-2021-965

Bonded NdFeB Magnet

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Motor

Energy-Saving Appliances

Vehicle

By Company

Hitachi Metals

MMC

Vacuumschmelze

TDK

Zhenfhai Magnetic

Ningbo Yunsheng

Tianhe Magnets

Shougang Magnetic Material

Jingci Magne

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/101241/global-neodymiumironboron-magnet-2021-965

Table of content

1 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet

1.2 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Sintered NdFeB Magnet

1.2.3 Bonded NdFeB Magnet

1.3 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 Industrial Motor

1.3.4 Energy-Saving Appliances

1.3.5 Vehicle

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Estimates and Forecasts (2016-20

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/101241/global-neodymiumironboron-magnet-2021-965

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/