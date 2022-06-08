2021-2030 Report on Global Plant-based Milk Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel
This report studies the Plant-based Milk market, covering market size for segment by type (Soy-based Milk, Almond-based Milk, etc.), by application (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, etc.), by sales channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (Alpina Foods, Archer Daniels Midland, Blue Diamond Growers, Califia Farms, Chef?s Choice Food, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Plant-based Milk from 2015-2020, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2021-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Plant-based Milk market.
Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.
This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.
The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.
Leading players of Plant-based Milk including:
Alpina Foods
Archer Daniels Midland
Blue Diamond Growers
Califia Farms
Chef?s Choice Food
Daiya Foods
Earth?s Own Food
Ecomil
Edward & Sons
Freedom Foods Group
Goya Foods
Groupe Danone
Hain Celestial Group
Hiland Dairy
Kaslink Foods
Liwayway Holdings
McCormick
Natura Foods
Nestle
Oatly
Pacific Foods of Oregon
Ripple Foods
Sanitarium
Sunopta
The Hershey Company
Turtle Mountain
Vitasoy International Holdings
WhiteWave Foods
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Soy-based Milk
Almond-based Milk
Coconut-based Milk
Cereal-based Milk
Others
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialist Retailers
Online Retailers
Other
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Channel
Distribution Channel
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Table of content
Chapter 1 Plant-based Milk Market Overview
1.1 Plant-based Milk Definition
1.2 Global Plant-based Milk Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)
1.3 Global Plant-based Milk Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)
1.4 Global Plant-based Milk Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)
1.5 Global Plant-based Milk Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)
1.6 Global Plant-based Milk Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)
1.7 Plant-based Milk Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)
1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities
1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks
1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)
1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market
1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak
Chapter 2 Plant-based Milk Market Segment Analysis by Player
2.1 Global Plant-based Milk Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)
2.2 Global Plant-based Milk Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)
2.3 Global Plant-based Milk Average Price by Player (2018-2020)
2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends
2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player
Chapter 3 Plant-based Milk Market Segment Analysis by Type
3.1 Global Plant-based Milk Market by Type
3.1.1 Soy-based Milk
3.1.2 Almond-based Milk
3.1.3 Coconut-based Milk
3.1.4 Cereal-based Milk
3.1.5 Others
