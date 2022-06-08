Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Market Segment by Type

Styrene-based TPE (SBCs)

Thermoplastic Polyolefins

Thermoplastic Polyurethanes

Polyether Ester TPE(TPEE)

Others

Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Market Segment by Application

Footwear

Automobile

Building and Construction

Others

The report on the Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Kraton Polymers

DOW Chemical

BASF SE

Dynasol

LG Chem

PolyOne

Asahi Chemical

Versalis

Mitsubishi

Sibur

Chevron Phillips

Kumho Petrochemical

DuPont

ExxonMobil

JSR

Kuraray

Arkema SA

Sinopec

Lee Chang Yung

TSRC

CNPC

ChiMei

INEOS Styrolution

Avient Corporation

HEXPOL

LCY Technology Corp

Ningbo Changhong Polymer

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Kraton Polymers

7.1.1 Kraton Polymers Corporation Information

7.1.2 Kraton Polymers Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Kraton Polymers Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Kraton Polymers Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Products Offered

7.1.5 Kraton Polymers Recent Development

7.2 DOW Chemical

7.2.1 DOW Chemical Corporation Information

7.2.2 DOW Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 DOW Chemical Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 DOW Chemical Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Products Offered

7.2.5 DOW Chemical Recent Development

7.3 BASF SE

7.3.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

7.3.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 BASF SE Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 BASF SE Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Products Offered

7.3.5 BASF SE Recent Development

7.4 Dynasol

7.4.1 Dynasol Corporation Information

7.4.2 Dynasol Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Dynasol Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Dynasol Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Products Offered

7.4.5 Dynasol Recent Development

7.5 LG Chem

7.5.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

7.5.2 LG Chem Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 LG Chem Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 LG Chem Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Products Offered

7.5.5 LG Chem Recent Development

7.6 PolyOne

7.6.1 PolyOne Corporation Information

7.6.2 PolyOne Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 PolyOne Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 PolyOne Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Products Offered

7.6.5 PolyOne Recent Development

7.7 Asahi Chemical

7.7.1 Asahi Chemical Corporation Information

7.7.2 Asahi Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Asahi Chemical Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Asahi Chemical Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Products Offered

7.7.5 Asahi Chemical Recent Development

7.8 Versalis

7.8.1 Versalis Corporation Information

7.8.2 Versalis Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Versalis Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Versalis Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Products Offered

7.8.5 Versalis Recent Development

7.9 Mitsubishi

7.9.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

7.9.2 Mitsubishi Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Mitsubishi Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Mitsubishi Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Products Offered

7.9.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

7.10 Sibur

7.10.1 Sibur Corporation Information

7.10.2 Sibur Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Sibur Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Sibur Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Products Offered

7.10.5 Sibur Recent Development

7.11 Chevron Phillips

7.11.1 Chevron Phillips Corporation Information

7.11.2 Chevron Phillips Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Chevron Phillips Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Chevron Phillips Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Products Offered

7.11.5 Chevron Phillips Recent Development

7.12 Kumho Petrochemical

7.12.1 Kumho Petrochemical Corporation Information

7.12.2 Kumho Petrochemical Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Kumho Petrochemical Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Kumho Petrochemical Products Offered

7.12.5 Kumho Petrochemical Recent Development

7.13 DuPont

7.13.1 DuPont Corporation Information

7.13.2 DuPont Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 DuPont Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 DuPont Products Offered

7.13.5 DuPont Recent Development

7.14 ExxonMobil

7.14.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

7.14.2 ExxonMobil Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 ExxonMobil Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 ExxonMobil Products Offered

7.14.5 ExxonMobil Recent Development

7.15 JSR

7.15.1 JSR Corporation Information

7.15.2 JSR Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 JSR Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 JSR Products Offered

7.15.5 JSR Recent Development

7.16 Kuraray

7.16.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

7.16.2 Kuraray Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Kuraray Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Kuraray Products Offered

7.16.5 Kuraray Recent Development

7.17 Arkema SA

7.17.1 Arkema SA Corporation Information

7.17.2 Arkema SA Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Arkema SA Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Arkema SA Products Offered

7.17.5 Arkema SA Recent Development

7.18 Sinopec

7.18.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

7.18.2 Sinopec Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Sinopec Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Sinopec Products Offered

7.18.5 Sinopec Recent Development

7.19 Lee Chang Yung

7.19.1 Lee Chang Yung Corporation Information

7.19.2 Lee Chang Yung Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Lee Chang Yung Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Lee Chang Yung Products Offered

7.19.5 Lee Chang Yung Recent Development

7.20 TSRC

7.20.1 TSRC Corporation Information

7.20.2 TSRC Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 TSRC Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 TSRC Products Offered

7.20.5 TSRC Recent Development

7.21 CNPC

7.21.1 CNPC Corporation Information

7.21.2 CNPC Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 CNPC Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 CNPC Products Offered

7.21.5 CNPC Recent Development

7.22 ChiMei

7.22.1 ChiMei Corporation Information

7.22.2 ChiMei Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 ChiMei Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 ChiMei Products Offered

7.22.5 ChiMei Recent Development

7.23 INEOS Styrolution

7.23.1 INEOS Styrolution Corporation Information

7.23.2 INEOS Styrolution Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 INEOS Styrolution Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 INEOS Styrolution Products Offered

7.23.5 INEOS Styrolution Recent Development

7.24 Avient Corporation

7.24.1 Avient Corporation Corporation Information

7.24.2 Avient Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Avient Corporation Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Avient Corporation Products Offered

7.24.5 Avient Corporation Recent Development

7.25 HEXPOL

7.25.1 HEXPOL Corporation Information

7.25.2 HEXPOL Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 HEXPOL Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 HEXPOL Products Offered

7.25.5 HEXPOL Recent Development

7.26 LCY Technology Corp

7.26.1 LCY Technology Corp Corporation Information

7.26.2 LCY Technology Corp Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 LCY Technology Corp Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 LCY Technology Corp Products Offered

7.26.5 LCY Technology Corp Recent Development

7.27 Ningbo Changhong Polymer

7.27.1 Ningbo Changhong Polymer Corporation Information

7.27.2 Ningbo Changhong Polymer Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 Ningbo Changhong Polymer Thermoplastic Elastomer Materials (TPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 Ningbo Changhong Polymer Products Offered

7.27.5 Ningbo Changhong Polymer Recent Development

