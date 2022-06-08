Global Tahini Market Outlook 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Hulled Tahini
Unhulled Tahini
Segment by Application
Paste & Spreads
Halva & Other Sweets
Sauces & Dips
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Haitoglou Bros
Prince Tahini
Al Wadi Al Akhdar
Dipasa
A.O. Ghandour & Sons
Sesajal
Mounir Bissat
Sunshine International Foods
Arrowhead Mills
Joyva
Table of content
1 Tahini Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Tahini
1.2 Tahini Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Tahini Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)
1.2.2 Hulled Tahini
1.2.3 Unhulled Tahini
1.3 Tahini Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Tahini Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)
1.3.2 Paste & Spreads
1.3.3 Halva & Other Sweets
1.3.4 Sauces & Dips
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Tahini Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Tahini Revenue 2016-2027
1.4.2 Global Tahini Sales 2016-2027
1.4.3 Tahini Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027
2 Tahini Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Tahini Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Tahini Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Tahini Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Tahini Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Tahini Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Tahini Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Tahini Players Market Share by Revenue
2.5.3 Global Tahini Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3 Tahini Retrospective Market Scenario by Region
3.1 Global Tahini Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region:
