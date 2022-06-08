Global Tahini Market Outlook 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Hulled Tahini

Unhulled Tahini

Segment by Application

Paste & Spreads

Halva & Other Sweets

Sauces & Dips

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Haitoglou Bros

Prince Tahini

Al Wadi Al Akhdar

Dipasa

A.O. Ghandour & Sons

Sesajal

Mounir Bissat

Sunshine International Foods

Arrowhead Mills

Joyva

Table of content

1 Tahini Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Tahini

1.2 Tahini Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Tahini Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Hulled Tahini

1.2.3 Unhulled Tahini

1.3 Tahini Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Tahini Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Paste & Spreads

1.3.3 Halva & Other Sweets

1.3.4 Sauces & Dips

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Tahini Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Tahini Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Tahini Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Tahini Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Tahini Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Tahini Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Tahini Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Tahini Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Tahini Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Tahini Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Tahini Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Tahini Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Tahini Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Tahini Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Tahini Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region:

