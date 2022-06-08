Global Pea Protein Market Outlook 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Low Purity Pea Protein Isolate (75%-80%)

Medium Purity Pea Protein Isolate (80%-85%)

High Purity Pea Protein Isolate (>85%)

Segment by Application

Sports Nutrition Food

Energy Drinks

Health Food

Pet Food

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Emsland

Roquette

Cosucra

Nutri-Pea

Shuangta Food

Yantai Oriental Protein Tech

Shandong Jianyuan Foods

Shandong Huatai Food

Table of content

1 Pea Protein Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Pea Protein

1.2 Pea Protein Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Pea Protein Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Low Purity Pea Protein Isolate (75%-80%)

1.2.3 Medium Purity Pea Protein Isolate (80%-85%)

1.2.4 High Purity Pea Protein Isolate (>85%)

1.3 Pea Protein Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Pea Protein Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Sports Nutrition Food

1.3.3 Energy Drinks

1.3.4 Health Food

1.3.5 Pet Food

1.4 Global Pea Protein Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Pea Protein Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Pea Protein Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Pea Protein Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Pea Protein Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Pea Protein Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Pea Protein Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Pea Protein Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Pea Protein Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Pea Protein Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Pea Protein Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Pea Protein Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Pea Protein Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier

