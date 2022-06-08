Global Pea Protein Market Outlook 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Low Purity Pea Protein Isolate (75%-80%)
Medium Purity Pea Protein Isolate (80%-85%)
High Purity Pea Protein Isolate (>85%)
Segment by Application
Sports Nutrition Food
Energy Drinks
Health Food
Pet Food
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Emsland
Roquette
Cosucra
Nutri-Pea
Shuangta Food
Yantai Oriental Protein Tech
Shandong Jianyuan Foods
Shandong Huatai Food
Table of content
1 Pea Protein Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Pea Protein
1.2 Pea Protein Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Pea Protein Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)
1.2.2 Low Purity Pea Protein Isolate (75%-80%)
1.2.3 Medium Purity Pea Protein Isolate (80%-85%)
1.2.4 High Purity Pea Protein Isolate (>85%)
1.3 Pea Protein Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Pea Protein Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)
1.3.2 Sports Nutrition Food
1.3.3 Energy Drinks
1.3.4 Health Food
1.3.5 Pet Food
1.4 Global Pea Protein Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Pea Protein Revenue 2016-2027
1.4.2 Global Pea Protein Sales 2016-2027
1.4.3 Pea Protein Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027
2 Pea Protein Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Pea Protein Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Pea Protein Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Pea Protein Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Pea Protein Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Pea Protein Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Pea Protein Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Pea Protein Players Market Share by Revenue
2.5.3 Global Pea Protein Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier
