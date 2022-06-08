Aluminum Plates Market Size, Manufacturers 2021-2027
This report studies the Aluminum Plates market. Aluminum plate, aluminum from 0.008 inches to less than 0.25 inches thick is considered sheet. Thinner aluminum is foil and aluminum 0.250 inches and thicker is plate. In this report, the statistics data is aluminum plate with over 0.250 inches thickness.
Global Aluminum Plates key players include Constellium, Nanshan Aluminum, Mingtai Al, Kaiser Aluminum, Alcoa, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 50%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by Europe, with a share about 30 percent. In terms of product, 5XXX is the largest segment, with a share about 30%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Aerospace & Defense, followed by Railway & Shipping Industry, Mechanical Engineering or Mold, etc.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Aluminum Plates Market
In 2020, the global Aluminum Plates market size was US$ 6615 million and it is expected to reach US$ 8903.1 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2027.
Global Aluminum Plates Scope and Market Size
Aluminum Plates market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminum Plates market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Aluminum Plates market is segmented into
2XXX
5XXX
6XXX
7XXX
8XXX
Others(1XXX 3XXX)
Segment by Application, the Aluminum Plates market is segmented into
Aerospace and Defense
Mechanical Engineering or Mold
Railway & Shipping Industry
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Aluminum Plates Market Share Analysis
Aluminum Plates market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Aluminum Plates product introduction, recent developments, Aluminum Plates sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Constellium
Kaiser Aluminum
Alcoa
Aleris
Hulamin
Kobelco
Vimetco
Furukawa-Sky
AMAG
KUMZ
Nippon Light Metal
GLEICH GmbH
Alimex
Nanshan Aluminum
Mingtai Al
Chalco
Alnan Aluminium
Jingmei Aluminium
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Aluminum Plates Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Aluminum Plates Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 2XXX
1.2.3 5XXX
1.2.4 6XXX
1.2.5 7XXX
1.2.6 8XXX
1.2.7 Others(1XXX 3XXX)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Aluminum Plates Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Aerospace and Defense
1.3.3 Mechanical Engineering or Mold
1.3.4 Railway & Shipping Industry
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Aluminum Plates Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Aluminum Plates Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Aluminum Plates Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Aluminum Plates Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Aluminum Plates Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Aluminum Plates Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Aluminum Plates Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Aluminum Plates Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Aluminum Plates Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Aluminum Plates Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Aluminum Plates Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Aluminum Plates Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
3 Global Aluminum Plates by Manufacturers
