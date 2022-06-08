The Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size is Estimated to be USD 3626 Million in 2028

Home appliance color-coated sheet is a pre-coated sheet, which is a pre-coated product made of metal coil as the base material and coated or laminated with various organic coatings or plastic films on the surface. The home appliance color-coated sheet series products are widely used and have bright colors. They not only have the strength of steel sheets and good formability, but also have good corrosion resistance and flexibility of paint films.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet market size is estimated to be worth US$ 2993.7 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 3626 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.8% during forecast period 2022-2028.

Home appliance color-coated board is a functional composite material. It is divided into two categories: film-coated board (VCM) series and organic coating board (PCM) series: VCM series are compounded with various functional films on the surface, which can achieve various styles, patterns and glosses as needed, mainly used in refrigerators ,washing machines. and other home appliance. as well as some high-end water heaters, building door panels and other fields; PCM series are coated with polymer organic coatings, which are mainly used for refrigerators, washing machines and other home appliances side and back panels, as well as microwave ovens, water heaters, small home appliances and other products.

Home appliance color-coated sheet is a typical downstream-oriented industry, an industry block independent from the coating process of the early complete machine factory, which is affected by the high concentration of downstream home appliance manufacturers and strong barriers to certification of parts suppliers. , The color-coated board industry for home appliances has formed a high market concentration. The home appliance production areas represented by China have a higher concentration. In recent years, due to the rapid development of the domestic home appliance industry, the production capacity of home appliance manufacturers and upstream parts manufacturers has expanded simultaneously. As the overall growth rate of the home appliance industry slows down, the level of competition in the industry will intensify.

Color-coated boards are directly affected by sales in the global home appliance market. On a global scale, the global home appliance market is dominated by Asia-Pacific, North America, and Western Europe.China is a major producer in the Asia-Pacific region. Especially refrigerators and washing machines. More than half of the production comes from China. Therefore, we expect that the demand for color-coated sheets in China will continue to rise in the next few years.

