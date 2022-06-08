Edible Films Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Edible Films in global, including the following market information:

Global Edible Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Edible Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Edible Films companies in 2021 (%)

The global Edible Films market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Protein Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Edible Films include Tate & Lyle PLC, Dupont, Ashland INC., Ingredion INC., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Cargill Inc., Devro Plc., Kerry Group PLC and Nagase & Co. Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Edible Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Edible Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Edible Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Protein

Polysaccharides

Lipids

Others

Global Edible Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Edible Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dairy Products

Nutritional Products

Bakery and Confectionary

Fruits & Vegetables

Meat, Poultry & Fish

Others

Global Edible Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Edible Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Edible Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Edible Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Edible Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Edible Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tate & Lyle PLC

Dupont

Ashland INC.

Ingredion INC.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Cargill Inc.

Devro Plc.

Kerry Group PLC

Nagase & Co. Ltd.

FMC Corporation

MonoSol, LLC.

CP Kelco

WikiCell Designs Inc.

FUERST DAY LAWSON HOLDINGS LIMITED

W Hydrocolloids, Inc.

Watson Foods CO. INC.

Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc. (RPM International)

Pace International LLC.

Proinec (Production and Innovation on Edible Coatings, SL)

Takikawa Oblate Corporation, Limited

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Edible Films Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Edible Films Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Edible Films Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Edible Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Edible Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Edible Films Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Edible Films Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Edible Films Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Edible Films Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Edible Films Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Edible Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Edible Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Edible Films Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Edible Films Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Edible Films Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Edible Films Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Edible Films Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Protein

4.1.3 Polysaccharides

4.1.4 Lipids



