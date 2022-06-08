Probiotics Dietary Supplement Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Probiotics Dietary Supplement in global, including the following market information:

Global Probiotics Dietary Supplement Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Probiotics Dietary Supplement Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Probiotics Dietary Supplement companies in 2021 (%)

The global Probiotics Dietary Supplement market was valued at 5070.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7307.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Liquids Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Probiotics Dietary Supplement include NutraScience Labs, Vitakem Nutraceuticals Inc., ProbioFerm, UAS Labs, Probium, Protexin, Nutraceutix, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and Nebraska Cultures, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Probiotics Dietary Supplement manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Probiotics Dietary Supplement Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Probiotics Dietary Supplement Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Liquids

Tablets

Paste Body

Global Probiotics Dietary Supplement Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Probiotics Dietary Supplement Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Nutritional Supplements

Specialty Nutrients

Infant Formula

Global Probiotics Dietary Supplement Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Probiotics Dietary Supplement Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Probiotics Dietary Supplement revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Probiotics Dietary Supplement revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Probiotics Dietary Supplement sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Probiotics Dietary Supplement sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NutraScience Labs

Vitakem Nutraceuticals Inc.

ProbioFerm

UAS Labs

Probium

Protexin

Nutraceutix

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Nebraska Cultures

Mercola Probiotics

UP4 Probiotics

Custom Probiotics, Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Probiotics Dietary Supplement Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Probiotics Dietary Supplement Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Probiotics Dietary Supplement Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Probiotics Dietary Supplement Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Probiotics Dietary Supplement Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Probiotics Dietary Supplement Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Probiotics Dietary Supplement Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Probiotics Dietary Supplement Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Probiotics Dietary Supplement Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Probiotics Dietary Supplement Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Probiotics Dietary Supplement Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Probiotics Dietary Supplement Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Probiotics Dietary Supplement Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Probiotics Dietary Supplement Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Probiotics Dietary Supplement Companies

