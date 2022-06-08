Probiotics Dietary Supplement Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Probiotics Dietary Supplement in global, including the following market information:
Global Probiotics Dietary Supplement Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Probiotics Dietary Supplement Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Probiotics Dietary Supplement companies in 2021 (%)
The global Probiotics Dietary Supplement market was valued at 5070.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7307.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Liquids Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Probiotics Dietary Supplement include NutraScience Labs, Vitakem Nutraceuticals Inc., ProbioFerm, UAS Labs, Probium, Protexin, Nutraceutix, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and Nebraska Cultures, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Probiotics Dietary Supplement manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Probiotics Dietary Supplement Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Probiotics Dietary Supplement Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Liquids
Tablets
Paste Body
Global Probiotics Dietary Supplement Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Probiotics Dietary Supplement Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Nutritional Supplements
Specialty Nutrients
Infant Formula
Global Probiotics Dietary Supplement Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Probiotics Dietary Supplement Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Probiotics Dietary Supplement revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Probiotics Dietary Supplement revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Probiotics Dietary Supplement sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Probiotics Dietary Supplement sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
NutraScience Labs
Vitakem Nutraceuticals Inc.
ProbioFerm
UAS Labs
Probium
Protexin
Nutraceutix
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
Nebraska Cultures
Mercola Probiotics
UP4 Probiotics
Custom Probiotics, Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Probiotics Dietary Supplement Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Probiotics Dietary Supplement Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Probiotics Dietary Supplement Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Probiotics Dietary Supplement Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Probiotics Dietary Supplement Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Probiotics Dietary Supplement Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Probiotics Dietary Supplement Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Probiotics Dietary Supplement Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Probiotics Dietary Supplement Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Probiotics Dietary Supplement Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Probiotics Dietary Supplement Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Probiotics Dietary Supplement Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Probiotics Dietary Supplement Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Probiotics Dietary Supplement Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Probiotics Dietary Supplement Companies
