Omega-6 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Omega-6 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids in global, including the following market information:
Global Omega-6 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Omega-6 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Omega-6 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids companies in 2021 (%)
The global Omega-6 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Linolenic Acid (LA) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Omega-6 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids include DSM, BASF, Croda International, Cargill, Omega Protein, Aker BioMarine, Polaris Nutritional Lipids, FMC and Enzymotec and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Omega-6 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Omega-6 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Omega-6 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Linolenic Acid (LA)
Arachidonic Acid (AA)
Global Omega-6 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Omega-6 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Animal Food and Feed
Global Omega-6 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Omega-6 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Omega-6 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Omega-6 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Omega-6 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Omega-6 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DSM
BASF
Croda International
Cargill
Omega Protein
Aker BioMarine
Polaris Nutritional Lipids
FMC
Enzymotec
GlaxoSmithKline
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Omega-6 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Omega-6 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Omega-6 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Omega-6 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Omega-6 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Omega-6 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Omega-6 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Omega-6 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Omega-6 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Omega-6 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Omega-6 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Omega-6 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Omega-6 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Omega-6 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Players in Global Market
