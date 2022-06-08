Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales Market Report 2021

Scandium (Sc) is a silvery-white metallic transition metal, often classified as a rare earth element (REE), together with yttrium (Y) and the 15 lanthanides (La). Scandium (Sc) is a key ingredient in the new solid oxide fuel cell market, and in lighting and aerospace components. Scandium (Sc) is present in most of the deposits of rare earth and uranium compound. The addition of scandium to aluminum limits the excessive grain growth that occurs in the heat-affected zone of welded aluminum components.

The Aluminum-scandium Alloys market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Aluminum-scandium Alloys market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.

By Company

Rusal

Stanford Materials Corp.

Metallica Minerals

Platina Resources Ltd.

Scandium International Mining Corp.

DNI Metals Inc.

Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMM)

MCC

CODOS

Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd.

Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co., Ltd (TOPM)

Rongjiayu Technology

Table of content

1 Aluminum-scandium Alloys Market Overview

1.1 Aluminum-scandium Alloys Product Scope

1.2 Aluminum-scandium Alloys Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 2% Scandium

1.2.3 1.5% Scandium

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Aluminum-scandium Alloys Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Automobile

1.3.3 Aerospace

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Aluminum-scandium Alloys Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Aluminum-scandium Alloys Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Al

