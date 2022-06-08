Blu-ray Optical Disk Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Blu-ray Optical Disk market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Blu-ray Optical Disk market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Blu-ray Optical Disk market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

25G

50G

100G

Segment by Application

Consumer Use

Enterprise Use

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Sony

Fujifilm

Amethystum Storage Tech

RITEK

CMC Magnetics

Hitachi Maxell

Showa Denko

Panasonic

Taiyo Yuden Co

Falcon Technologies International (FTI)

Philips

Lenovo

Tsinghua Unigroup

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Blu-ray Optical Disk consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Blu-ray Optical Disk market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Blu-ray Optical Disk manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Blu-ray Optical Disk with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Blu-ray Optical Disk submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Blu-ray Optical Disk companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Blu-ray Optical Disk Product Introduction

1.2 Global Blu-ray Optical Disk Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Blu-ray Optical Disk Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Blu-ray Optical Disk Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Blu-ray Optical Disk Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Blu-ray Optical Disk Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Blu-ray Optical Disk Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Blu-ray Optical Disk Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Blu-ray Optical Disk in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Blu-ray Optical Disk Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Blu-ray Optical Disk Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Blu-ray Optical Disk Industry Trends

1.5.2 Blu-ray Optical Disk Market Drivers

1.5.3 Blu-ray Optical Disk Market Challenges

1.5.4 Blu-ray Optical Disk Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Blu-ray Optical Disk Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 25G

2.1.2 50G

2.1.3 100G

2.2 Global Blu-ray Optical Disk Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Blu-ray Optical Disk Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Blu-ray Optical Disk Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Blu-ray Optical Disk Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Blu-ray Optical Disk Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Blu-ray Optical Disk Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Blu-ray Optical Disk Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Blu-ray Optical Disk Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Blu-ray Optical Disk Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Consumer Use

3.1.2 Enterprise Use

3.2 Global Blu-ray Optical Disk Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Blu-ray Optical Disk Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Blu-ray Optical Disk Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Blu-ray Optical Disk Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Blu-ray Optical Disk Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Blu-ray Optical Disk Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Blu-ray Optical Disk Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Blu-ray Optical Disk Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Blu-ray Optical Disk Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Blu-ray Optical Disk Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Blu-ray Optical Disk Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Blu-ray Optical Disk Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Blu-ray Optical Disk Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Blu-ray Optical Disk Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Blu-ray Optical Disk Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Blu-ray Optical Disk Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Blu-ray Optical Disk in 2021

4.2.3 Global Blu-ray Optical Disk Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Blu-ray Optical Disk Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Blu-ray Optical Disk Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Blu-ray Optical Disk Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Blu-ray Optical Disk Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Blu-ray Optical Disk Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Blu-ray Optical Disk Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Blu-ray Optical Disk Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Blu-ray Optical Disk Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Blu-ray Optical Disk Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Blu-ray Optical Disk Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Blu-ray Optical Disk Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Blu-ray Optical Disk Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Blu-ray Optical Disk Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Blu-ray Optical Disk Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Blu-ray Optical Disk Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Blu-ray Optical Disk Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Blu-ray Optical Disk Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Blu-ray Optical Disk Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Blu-ray Optical Disk Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Blu-ray Optical Disk Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Blu-ray Optical Disk Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Blu-ray Optical Disk Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Blu-ray Optical Disk Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Blu-ray Optical Disk Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Blu-ray Optical Disk Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Blu-ray Optical Disk Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Sony

7.1.1 Sony Corporation Information

7.1.2 Sony Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Sony Blu-ray Optical Disk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Sony Blu-ray Optical Disk Products Offered

7.1.5 Sony Recent Development

7.2 Fujifilm

7.2.1 Fujifilm Corporation Information

7.2.2 Fujifilm Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Fujifilm Blu-ray Optical Disk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Fujifilm Blu-ray Optical Disk Products Offered

7.2.5 Fujifilm Recent Development

7.3 Amethystum Storage Tech

7.3.1 Amethystum Storage Tech Corporation Information

7.3.2 Amethystum Storage Tech Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Amethystum Storage Tech Blu-ray Optical Disk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Amethystum Storage Tech Blu-ray Optical Disk Products Offered

7.3.5 Amethystum Storage Tech Recent Development

7.4 RITEK

7.4.1 RITEK Corporation Information

7.4.2 RITEK Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 RITEK Blu-ray Optical Disk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 RITEK Blu-ray Optical Disk Products Offered

7.4.5 RITEK Recent Development

7.5 CMC Magnetics

7.5.1 CMC Magnetics Corporation Information

7.5.2 CMC Magnetics Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 CMC Magnetics Blu-ray Optical Disk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 CMC Magnetics Blu-ray Optical Disk Products Offered

7.5.5 CMC Magnetics Recent Development

7.6 Hitachi Maxell

7.6.1 Hitachi Maxell Corporation Information

7.6.2 Hitachi Maxell Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Hitachi Maxell Blu-ray Optical Disk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Hitachi Maxell Blu-ray Optical Disk Products Offered

7.6.5 Hitachi Maxell Recent Development

7.7 Showa Denko

7.7.1 Showa Denko Corporation Information

7.7.2 Showa Denko Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Showa Denko Blu-ray Optical Disk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Showa Denko Blu-ray Optical Disk Products Offered

7.7.5 Showa Denko Recent Development

7.8 Panasonic

7.8.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.8.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Panasonic Blu-ray Optical Disk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Panasonic Blu-ray Optical Disk Products Offered

7.8.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.9 Taiyo Yuden Co

7.9.1 Taiyo Yuden Co Corporation Information

7.9.2 Taiyo Yuden Co Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Taiyo Yuden Co Blu-ray Optical Disk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Taiyo Yuden Co Blu-ray Optical Disk Products Offered

7.9.5 Taiyo Yuden Co Recent Development

7.10 Falcon Technologies International (FTI)

7.10.1 Falcon Technologies International (FTI) Corporation Information

7.10.2 Falcon Technologies International (FTI) Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Falcon Technologies International (FTI) Blu-ray Optical Disk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Falcon Technologies International (FTI) Blu-ray Optical Disk Products Offered

7.10.5 Falcon Technologies International (FTI) Recent Development

7.11 Philips

7.11.1 Philips Corporation Information

7.11.2 Philips Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Philips Blu-ray Optical Disk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Philips Blu-ray Optical Disk Products Offered

7.11.5 Philips Recent Development

7.12 Lenovo

7.12.1 Lenovo Corporation Information

7.12.2 Lenovo Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Lenovo Blu-ray Optical Disk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Lenovo Products Offered

7.12.5 Lenovo Recent Development

7.13 Tsinghua Unigroup

7.13.1 Tsinghua Unigroup Corporation Information

7.13.2 Tsinghua Unigroup Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Tsinghua Unigroup Blu-ray Optical Disk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Tsinghua Unigroup Products Offered

7.13.5 Tsinghua Unigroup Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Blu-ray Optical Disk Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Blu-ray Optical Disk Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Blu-ray Optical Disk Distributors

8.3 Blu-ray Optical Disk Production Mode & Process

8.4 Blu-ray Optical Disk Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Blu-ray Optical Disk Sales Channels

8.4.2 Blu-ray Optical Disk Distributors

8.5 Blu-ray Optical Disk Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

