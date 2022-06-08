AC Power Supplies Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of AC Power Supplies in global, including the following market information:
Global AC Power Supplies Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global AC Power Supplies Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five AC Power Supplies companies in 2021 (%)
The global AC Power Supplies market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
0-30kVA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of AC Power Supplies include Pacific Power Source, Chroma Systems Solutions, Kikusui Electronics, Keysight Tech, Munk GmbH, Preen (AC Power Corp.), B&K Precision Corporation, Ametek and Matsusada Precision, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the AC Power Supplies manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global AC Power Supplies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global AC Power Supplies Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
0-30kVA
Above 30kVA
Global AC Power Supplies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global AC Power Supplies Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace & Military
Research & Design
Power Industry
Manufacturing Tests
Others
Global AC Power Supplies Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global AC Power Supplies Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies AC Power Supplies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies AC Power Supplies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies AC Power Supplies sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies AC Power Supplies sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Pacific Power Source
Chroma Systems Solutions
Kikusui Electronics
Keysight Tech
Munk GmbH
Preen (AC Power Corp.)
B&K Precision Corporation
Ametek
Matsusada Precision
Ainuo Instrument
Behlman Electronics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 AC Power Supplies Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global AC Power Supplies Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global AC Power Supplies Overall Market Size
2.1 Global AC Power Supplies Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global AC Power Supplies Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global AC Power Supplies Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top AC Power Supplies Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global AC Power Supplies Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global AC Power Supplies Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global AC Power Supplies Sales by Companies
3.5 Global AC Power Supplies Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 AC Power Supplies Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers AC Power Supplies Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 AC Power Supplies Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 AC Power Supplies Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 AC Power Supplies Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global AC Power Supplies Market Size Markets, 2021 &
