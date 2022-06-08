Computer Power Supplies Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Computer Power Supplies in global, including the following market information:
Global Computer Power Supplies Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Computer Power Supplies Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Computer Power Supplies companies in 2021 (%)
The global Computer Power Supplies market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
AC Power Supply Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Computer Power Supplies include New Japan Radio, Antec, Cooler Master, Corsair, Cougar Gaming, FSP, Gigabyte, SilverStone Technology and Seasonic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Computer Power Supplies manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Computer Power Supplies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Computer Power Supplies Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
AC Power Supply
DC Power Supply
Global Computer Power Supplies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Computer Power Supplies Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
PC Computers
Laptops, etc.
Global Computer Power Supplies Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Computer Power Supplies Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Computer Power Supplies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Computer Power Supplies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Computer Power Supplies sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Computer Power Supplies sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
New Japan Radio
Antec
Cooler Master
Corsair
Cougar Gaming
FSP
Gigabyte
SilverStone Technology
Seasonic
Thermaltake
XFX
Seventeam
LIAN LI
Zalman Tech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Computer Power Supplies Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Computer Power Supplies Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Computer Power Supplies Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Computer Power Supplies Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Computer Power Supplies Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Computer Power Supplies Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Computer Power Supplies Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Computer Power Supplies Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Computer Power Supplies Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Computer Power Supplies Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Computer Power Supplies Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Computer Power Supplies Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Computer Power Supplies Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Computer Power Supplies Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Computer Power Supplies Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Computer Power Supplies Companies
4 Sights by Product
