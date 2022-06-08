Surfactant EOR Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Surfactant EOR market was valued at 173.61 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.26% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Surfactant enhanced oil recovery (EOR) includes surfactant flooding and surfactant stimulation. The main functions of surfactants are to reduce interfacial tension and wettability alteration.

By Market Verdors:

DOW

BASF SE

Stepan Company

By Types:

Anionic Surfactants

By Applications:

Onshore

Offshore

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Surfactant EOR Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Surfactant EOR Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Anionic Surfactants

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Surfactant EOR Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Onshore

1.5.3 Offshore

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Surfactant EOR Market

1.8.1 Global Surfactant EOR Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Surfactant EOR Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Surfactant EOR Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Surfactant EOR Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Surfactant EOR Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Surfactant EOR Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Surfactant EOR Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Surfactant EOR Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Surfactant EOR Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America Surfactant EO

