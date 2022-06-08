Rosemary Extract Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Rosemary Extract market was valued at 19.51 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Rosemary extract is a potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory that strengthens capillaries and protects against free radical damage (oxidation) to DNA.This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it`s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders` prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, as the major application field for rosemary extract is Food Industry, the need in the future will be uncertain. We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the increasing consumption degree will show a smooth curve. In recent years, the slow downward trend on product prices will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrow. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

By Market Verdors:

Frutarom

Naturex

Danisco(DuPont)

Kalsec

Kemin

FLAVEX

EVESA

Monteloeder

Ecom Food Industries

Synthite

Radient

Geneham Pharmaceutical

Changsha E.K HERB

Hainan Super Biotech

Honsea Sunshine Biotech

Hunan Zhengdi

Naturalin Bio-Resources

Senyuan Bencao

RD Health Ingredients

By Types:

Carnosic Acid

Rosemarinic Acid

Essential Oil

By Applications:

Food Industry

Household Chemicals

Pharmaceutical Industry

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Rosemary Extract Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Rosemary Extract Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Carnosic Acid

1.4.3 Rosemarinic Acid

1.4.4 Essential Oil

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Rosemary Extract Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Food Industry

1.5.3 Household Chemicals

1.5.4 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Rosemary Extract Market

1.8.1 Global Rosemary Extract Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Rosemary Extract Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Rosemary Extract Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Rosemary Extract Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Rosemary Extract Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Rosemary Extract Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Rosemary Extract Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Rosemary Extract Sales

