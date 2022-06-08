Technical Foam Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Technical Foam market was valued at 1200.62 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.61% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Technical foam composite products are based on expanded plastics, also called cellular plastics. Once transformed, the small resin beads are filled with air and fused together. At low densities they are basically 98% air by volume.In 2018, the global Technical Foam consumption market is led by Asia-Pacific and Asia-Pacific is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 47.71% of global consumption of Technical Foam.

By Market Verdors:

Recticel

Carpenter

Sealed Air Corporation

Rogers Foam Corporation

Woodbridge

Wm. T. Burnett & Co.

Sonoco Products Company

Pregis Corporation

ACH Foam Technologies

Kaneka

Plymouth Foam

Foam Fabricators

Wisconsin Foam Products

Polyfoam Corporation

Armacell

L`Isolante K-Flex

Kaimann GmbH

Huamei Energy-Saving

Aeroflex

NMC

Durkee

Hira Industries

Tramico

Flexipol Foams

Jiuding Group

Speed Foam

By Types:

Expanded Polystyrene

Polyurethane Foam

Expanded Polyethylene

Expanded Polypropylene

By Applications:

Acoustic Foam

Automotive

Medical

Consumer Products

Insulation

Packaging

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Technical Foam Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Technical Foam Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Expanded Polystyrene

1.4.3 Polyurethane Foam

1.4.4 Expanded Polyethylene

1.4.5 Expanded Polypropylene

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Technical Foam Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Acoustic Foam

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Medical

1.5.5 Consumer Products

1.5.6 Insulation

1.5.7 Packaging

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Technical Foam Market

1.8.1 Global Technical Foam Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Technical Foam Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Technical Foam Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Technical Foam Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Technical Foam Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Technical Foam Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Technical Foam Sales Revenue Market Sh

